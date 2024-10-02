Hurricane Helene left a heartbreaking trail of destruction across the Southeast after it came ashore in the Big Bend region of Florida late Sept. 26. The hurricane and related flooding have claimed more than 150 lives to date, and destroyed homes and businesses. Evacuation sirens sounded as dams threatened to fail after historically heavy rains. Landslides cut off many communities from travel, and many remain without power or water.

This powerful storm underscores how river communities throughout most of the United States are on the front lines of the worst impacts of climate change — and how the climate crisis is a water crisis. Hurricanes bring flooding, not only from storm surge along the coast but also from extreme precipitation that affects river communities many miles inland.