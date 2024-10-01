Georgia’s governor suspends gas tax to soften blow from Hurricane Helene

With large swaths of Georgia struggling to recover from hurricane damage, Gov. Brian Kemp late Tuesday said he is suspending the state’s gas tax.

The move, announced after 6 p.m. on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, effectively lowers the price of gasoline and diesel fuel at the pump by more than 30 cents, state Department of Revenue data show. The change takes effect beginning Thursday.

Kemp had declared a state of emergency for the state on Sept. 24, a proclamation he extended on Tuesday.