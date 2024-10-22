A Buckhead home once owned by rapper Young Thug is now for sale for $2.675 million.

Young Thug resided at 3511 Roxboro Road from 2016 to 2019. The home, at 10,118 square feet, has five bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms. It has been featured in music videos for rappers Lil Baby and MoneyBagg Yo and appeared in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“With potential for income generation, this property could be used for investment purposes like production or rentals,” Compass said in a press release.