Breaking: Fulton judge rules that election certification is mandatory in Georgia
Politics

Fulton judge rules that election certification is mandatory in Georgia

Republican election board member Julie Adams had argued she could refuse to sign off on elections
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney presides over the lawsuit’s trial against the State Election Board’s recently approved election certification rule on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney presides over the lawsuit’s trial against the State Election Board’s recently approved election certification rule on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
45 minutes ago

Certifying elections is a required duty of county election boards in Georgia, and they’re not allowed to refuse finalizing results based on suspicions of miscounts or fraud, a Fulton County judge ruled Tuesday.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney rejected claims brought by Fulton County election board member Julie Adams, who voted against certifying this spring’s presidential primary.

McBurney ruled that Georgia law requires certification, and county election boards don’t have any discretion not to do so.

“If election superintendents were, as plaintiff urges, free to play investigator, prosecutor, jury, and judge and so — because of a unilateral determination of error or fraud — refuse to certify election results, Georgia voters would be silenced,” McBurney wrote “Our Constitution and our election code do not allow for that to happen.”

Fulton County Registration and Elections Board member Julie Adams listens during a meeting in Union City on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The ruling comes after a rising number of Republican election board members have refused to certify elections since 2020. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found at least 19 board members across the state declined to certify elections.

Adams, a Republican Party appointee to the board, had sued after she declined to certify the presidential and general primary because other county officials declined to fulfill her requests for a long list of election documents before the certification deadline.

Adams claimed in her lawsuit that she is “unable to fulfill her oath of office.” She was outvoted by the Democratic majority of the Fulton election board, which certified the primaries.

McBurney ruled that election information should be promptly provided to Adams and election board members, but any delay in receiving information isn’t a basis for refusing to certify elections.

When there are concerns about fraud or abuse, Georgia law allows candidates to file an election contest in court, McBurney said. It’s not up to election board members to adjudicate those claims.

Quoting the wizard Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings,” McBurney wrote that the law’s requirement that election board members “shall” certify means it is mandatory.

“As only lawyers (and judges) can, we have muddied and mangled the meaning of the word ‘shall’ in our business,” McBurney wrote in a footnote. “To users of common parlance, ‘shall’ connotes instruction or command: You shall not pass!”

McBurney is also overseeing several other cases related to election certification and rules.

He hasn’t yet ruled in a lawsuit by Democrats contesting a State Election Board rule calling for a “reasonable inquiry” before county election boards certify elections.

And he’s hearing a separate case Tuesday by Cobb County’s election board seeking to invalidate six new election rules, including an election night hand-count verification of the number of ballots cast.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s new election rules are headed to court2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Some Republicans in Georgia are fighting the State Election Board’s rule changes
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democrats can’t make Georgia governor investigate State Election Board, judge says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia State Election Board and Atlanta's Fulton County spar over election monitor plan
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?9m ago
Georgia’s new election rules are headed to court2h ago
Harris and Trump campaigns scramble to turn out Georgia voters
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HBO

John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
EXCLUSIVE
‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: Georgia Election Board chair wants his GOP peers to...
Living in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids