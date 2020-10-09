Election 2020: Georgia voter guide

Explore Tell us about voting problems

President

It’s been 28 years since Georgia has voted for a Democrat in a presidential election. Republicans have won every statewide election since 2008, but their margins have been shrinking. Polls show the state is a battleground. Expert election forecasters rate Georgia a toss-up in the presidential election, and for the first time in years, the presidential campaigns are coming to the state not just to raise money but to try winning over voters.

U.S. Senate

Both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats are on the ballot. David Perdue won his first term in 2014 and is seeking what he says would be his final term. Kelly Loeffler was appointed to fill Johnny Isakson’s seat in December and faces 20 other candidates.

Perdue’s race is more traditional. He’s up against Democrat Jon Ossoff, who gained notoriety during his narrow loss in the 2017 special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. Libertarian Shane Hazel is also on the ballot. Election forecasters give Perdue a slight edge.

Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue, from left, Libertarian Shane Hazel and Democrat Jon Ossoff are running in the more traditional of the two U.S. Senate races in Georgia this year.

Loeffler finds herself in a packed contest. There are 21 candidates on the ballot, including several Democrats, a well-funded and well-known Republican congressman — Doug Collins — and Libertarian Brian Slowinski. If no one gets a majority of the vote — all but certain given the number of candidates — the two top finishers will square off in a January runoff. Forecasters give Loeffler a slight edge in their predictions.

Georgia's special election for the U.S. Senate, to fill the final two years of retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson's term, features 21 candidates. Among the best known are (top row, from left) Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, Democrat Matt Lieberman, Democrat Ed Tarver, (bottom row, from left) Libertarian Brian Slowinski, Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

U.S. House

There will be at least four new Georgians in the U.S. House in 2021. Democrat John Lewis died in July, and three Republicans — Rob Woodall (7th Congressional District), Doug Collins (9th Congressional District) and Tom Graves (14th Congressional District) — chose not to seek reelection.

5th Congressional District

The timing of Lewis’ death led to a bizarre series of elections. A December runoff will pick Lewis' successor through the end of the year. But the November general election between Democrat Nikema Williams and Republican Angela Stanton-King will decide who represents the district for the next full term.

Republican Angela Stanton-King, left, and Democrat Nikema Williams are running in November's election to represent the 5th Congressional District. The seat opened when U.S. Rep. John Lewis died in July.

6th Congressional District

Democrat Lucy McBath flipped the district that included parts of north Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb counties in 2018. She beat Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel by 1 percentage point. The two face each other again this year, but now McBath is the incumbent. The district had been one of the strongest Republican areas in Georgia, but it has shifted in recent years toward the Democrats. Election forecasters give McBath a small advantage.

In Georgia's 5th Congressional District, former Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel, left, is trying to regain the seat she lost in 2018 to Democrat Lucy McBath. Election forecasters give McBath a slight edge in the contest.

7th Congressional District

In the nation’s closest congressional race in 2018, incumbent Republican Rob Woodall held his seat against Democratic newcomer Carolyn Bourdeaux by 419 votes, or about 0.1%.

Woodall chose to retire, but Bourdeaux is making another run for the district that includes parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties. She faces Republican Rich McCormick, an emergency room physician and military veteran. Most election predictor websites give Bourdeaux a slight edge against McCormick.

Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux and Repubican Rich McCormick face each other in this year's race for the 7th Congressional District.

9th Congressional District

The 9th District became an open seat when U.S. Rep. Doug Collins decided to challenge U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Republican gun store owner Andrew Clyde won a crowded primary and is the favorite to win the solidly Republican district. Democrat Devin Pandy is challenging him.

Georgia Legislature

Republicans have controlled all three branches of state government for the past 15 years. In 2018, Democrats picked up 11 seats in the House and two in the Senate. They’ll need to pick up 16 more seats in the House to grab control of the chamber. It won’t be easy because several of the seats they won in 2018 were close and the incumbents face Republican challenges.

Georgia senators throw paper in the air in June as the 2020 legislative session came to an end. Every seat in the General Assembly is up for election in November. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Ballot measures

There are two proposed constitutional amendments and one statewide referendum on the ballot. The questions deal with how government fees should be used, whether citizens can sue to overturn unconstitutional laws without permission from government and should property tax breaks be given for certain charities.

Public Service Commission

Georgia Power’s expansion of Plant Vogtle remains underway. It's among the major projects that fall under the oversight of the state's Public Service Commission. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Two of five seats on are up for statewide vote on the Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates Georgia Power and natural gas supplier Atlanta Gas Light.

Metro Atlanta

Cities and counties have a wide range of issues on the ballot, including measures that make an impact on real estate taxes. Voters will also select municipal officials, including sheriffs and county commissioners.