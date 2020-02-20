X

Map: Georgia congressional districts

Video: Know your Georgia congressional districts

Feb 20, 2020
The state of Georgia is represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by elected officials from 14 congressional districts.

What district am I in? To find your Congressional District, visit the state of Georgia MyVoter pagewww.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

District 1: Buddy Carter (R-Pooler). On Map: Bright Green lower right

District 2: Sanford D. Bishop Jr. (D-Columbus). On Map: Blue lower left

District 3: Drew Ferguson (R-West Point). On Map: Light Green middle left.

District 4: Hank Johnson (D-Lithonia). On Map: Metro Atlanta.

District 5: John Lewis (D-Atlanta)

District 6:  Lucy McBath (D-Marietta) . On Map: Metro Atlanta

District 7: Rob Woodall (R-Lawrenceville). On Map: Metro Atlanta

District 8: Austin Scott (R-Macon). On Map: Yellow lower center

District 9: Doug Collins (R-Gainesville). On Map: Golden upper right

District 10: Jody Hice (R-Bethlehem). On Map: Light blue middle right.

District 11: Barry Loudermilk (R-Woodstock). On Map: Metro Atlanta

District 12:  Rick Allen (R). On Map: Purple lower right.

District 13: David Scott (D-Riverdale). On Map: Metro Atlanta.

District 14: Tom Graves (R-Rome). On Map: Salmon upper left.

Metro Atlanta Districts

North Georgia Districts

South Georgia Districts

