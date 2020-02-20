Map: Georgia congressional districts

The state of Georgia is represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by elected officials from 14 congressional districts.
What district am I in? To find your Congressional District, visit the state of Georgia MyVoter page, www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
District 1: Buddy Carter (R-Pooler). On Map: Bright Green lower right
District 2: Sanford D. Bishop Jr. (D-Columbus). On Map: Blue lower left
District 3: Drew Ferguson (R-West Point). On Map: Light Green middle left.
District 4: Hank Johnson (D-Lithonia). On Map: Metro Atlanta.
District 5: John Lewis (D-Atlanta)
District 6: Lucy McBath (D-Marietta) . On Map: Metro Atlanta
District 7: Rob Woodall (R-Lawrenceville). On Map: Metro Atlanta
District 8: Austin Scott (R-Macon). On Map: Yellow lower center
District 9: Doug Collins (R-Gainesville). On Map: Golden upper right
District 10: Jody Hice (R-Bethlehem). On Map: Light blue middle right.
District 11: Barry Loudermilk (R-Woodstock). On Map: Metro Atlanta
District 12: Rick Allen (R). On Map: Purple lower right.
District 13: David Scott (D-Riverdale). On Map: Metro Atlanta.
District 14: Tom Graves (R-Rome). On Map: Salmon upper left.
Metro Atlanta Districts
North Georgia Districts
South Georgia Districts
RELATED