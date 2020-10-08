Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux lost to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall by 419 votes or about 0.1%. Bourdeaux is running again. This time she'll face Republican Rich McCormick, who won a crowded primary after Woodall decided not to run again.

1. Democrats in Congress recently pushed for a $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill while Republicans backed a scaled-down proposal of $500 billion to $700 billion. Which approach would you have preferred and why?

2. The severity of recent hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters has been tied to climate change. What, if anything, should Congress do to reverse the impact of human activity on the climate?

3. What legislation would you back to lower prescription drug costs for seniors and those with chronic diseases?

4. What is your biggest concern about ensuring elections are fair, secure and accurate, and what would you do to address it?

5. Do you believe the federal government has done enough to support unemployed workers and their families? What is your long-term strategy to keep these workers and their families from plunging into financial desperation?

6. COVID-19 looks like it will continue to be a part of our lives well into next year. How will you balance scientific guidance with the economic needs of Georgia?

7. Do you think the killing of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks were isolated incidents or a sign of broader problems in the treatment of Black Americans by police? If you believe the incidents reflect a broader problem, what should Congress do to address it?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution sent questions to the candidates about seven key issues. The questions were generated in part via input from AJC readers. Here are the candidates and their responses: