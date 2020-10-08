Georgia PSC candidates compete in two races that impact consumer bills

Two of five seats on are up for statewide vote on the Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates Georgia Power and natural gas supplier Atlanta Gas Light. Southern Company, the parent of both companies, has praised its PSC relationships. The PSC will decide how much of Georgia Power’s overruns on the nuclear expansion of Plant Vogtle will be paid by customers.
District 1 incumbent Jason Shaw, a Republican former state legislator from Lakeland appointed to fill an unexpired PSC term, faces Robert Bryant, a Savannah Democrat who held higher education executive positions, and Elizabeth Melton, a Columbus Libertarian and freelance technical writer.
District 4 incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, an 81-year-old Republican from Habersham County, faces Forsyth County Democrat Daniel Blackman, a 41-year-old former business consultant, and Libertarian Nathan Wilson, 35, a Bartow County cabinet maker and former executive director of the state Libertarian Party.