Georgia PSC candidates compete in two races that impact consumer bills

District 1 incumbent Jason Shaw, a Republican former state legislator from Lakeland appointed to fill an unexpired PSC term, faces Robert Bryant, a Savannah Democrat who held higher education executive positions, and Elizabeth Melton, a Columbus Libertarian and freelance technical writer.

District 4 incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, an 81-year-old Republican from Habersham County, faces Forsyth County Democrat Daniel Blackman, a 41-year-old former business consultant, and Libertarian Nathan Wilson, 35, a Bartow County cabinet maker and former executive director of the state Libertarian Party.