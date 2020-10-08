X

Georgia PSC candidates compete in two races that impact consumer bills

Expansion is under way at nuclear Plant Vogtle south of Augusta. Elected members of the Public Servic Commission will ultimately decide how much of the project’s costs will be rolled into Georgia Power customers’ bills. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Politics | 34 minutes ago
By Matt Kempner, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two of five seats on are up for statewide vote on the Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates Georgia Power and natural gas supplier Atlanta Gas Light. Southern Company, the parent of both companies, has praised its PSC relationships. The PSC will decide how much of Georgia Power’s overruns on the nuclear expansion of Plant Vogtle will be paid by customers.

District 1 incumbent Jason Shaw, a Republican former state legislator from Lakeland appointed to fill an unexpired PSC term, faces Robert Bryant, a Savannah Democrat who held higher education executive positions, and Elizabeth Melton, a Columbus Libertarian and freelance technical writer.

District 4 incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, an 81-year-old Republican from Habersham County, faces Forsyth County Democrat Daniel Blackman, a 41-year-old former business consultant, and Libertarian Nathan Wilson, 35, a Bartow County cabinet maker and former executive director of the state Libertarian Party.

ExploreNews and updates on the 2020 election in Georgia

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.