X

GPB and Atlanta Press Club host debates for the Georgia general election

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga. (right), and his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, made in-person campaign appearances in metro Atlanta on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Photos: Steve Schaefer / Special to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Election 2020 | 1 hour ago
By Brian O'Shea, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Debates feature candidates for the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House , the Public Service Commission and other races

Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Atlanta Press Club have organized candidate debates for state and federal offices in Georgia ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

The debates will be streamed on gpb.org and Facebook. In addition, some of the debates will also be broadcast on GPB TV.

The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series began Monday, Oct. 12, and will continue as live events through Monday, Oct. 19. Here are the dates and times to watch live:

U.S. Senate for the Perdue seat: 3 p.m. Oct. 12 on gpb.org; 8 p.m. Oct. 12 on GPB TV and Atlanta Press Club Facebook.

U.S. Senate for the Loeffler seat: 1 p.m. Oct. 19 on gpb.org; 8 p.m. Oct. 19 on GPB TV and Atlanta Press Club Facebook.

5th Congressional District: 10 a.m. Oct. 12 on gpb.org; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 on Atlanta Press Club Facebook.

6th Congressional District: 1 p.m. Oct. 13 on gpb.org; 7 p.m. Oct. 13 on GPB TV and Atlanta Press Club Facebook.

7th Congressional District: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 on gpb.org; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 on Atlanta Press Club Facebook.

9th Congressional District: 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12 on gpb.org; 9 p.m. Oct. 12 on Atlanta Press Club Facebook.

Public Service Commission District 1: 10 a.m. Oct. 13 on gpb.org and on Atlanta Press Club Facebook.

Public Service Commission District 4: 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13 on gpb.org and Atlanta Press Club Facebook.

In addition to the state and federal races, the series includes debates for the Cobb and Gwinnett County commission chairs.

Gwinnett County Commission chair: 11 a.m. Oct. 14 on WABE.org and Atlanta Press Club Facebook; 8 p.m. Oct. 15 on WABE-FM 90.1.

Cobb County Commission chair: Noon Oct. 14 on WABE.org and Atlanta Press Club Facebook; 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 on WABE-FM 90.1.

For more information, visit gpb.org or The Atlanta Press Club on Facebook. The GPB website and the press club are making the debates available for later replay on demand.

ExploreAJC Voter Guide for the Georgia Election
ExploreThe Atlanta Press Club on Facebook
ExploreGeorgia Public Broadcasting events page

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.