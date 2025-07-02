Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Wednesday she raised about $900,000 and loaned herself another $200,000 as she tries to establish herself as the Democratic front-runner in the race for Georgia governor.
That’s about the same total as her Democratic rival, state Sen. Jason Esteves, who said earlier this week he raised more than $1.1 million over a roughly two-month span since he entered the race April 21. His campaign said his total doesn’t include any loans.
Bottoms told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she amassed nearly 7,100 donors over a shorter period — 41 days . She said she’ll report having $1 million in cash on hand when she files her disclosure within the next week.
Georgia candidates face a key test this week as they post their first financial disclosures covering contributions from April through June. While few voters are tuning in yet to the dueling campaigns, this period is crucial for candidates to build their political infrastructure, hone their messages and begin making appeals to grassroots activists and donors who help power their bids.
Democrats are seeking to flip the Governor’s Mansion for the first time in more than two decades.
Bottoms filed paperwork April 28 to begin raising money, though her aides said she raised the bulk of her cash after she formally entered the race three weeks later. She enjoys high name recognition thanks to her tenure as mayor and her role as a deputy to former President Joe Biden, and she earned national attention after announcing her candidacy.
Esteves, though, has picked up early endorsements from legislative leaders, Atlanta City Hall officials and community advocates. His seven-figure cash haul aimed to show he would be a formidable opponent in next year’s primary.
State Rep. Derrick Jackson is also in the race, and former DeKalb chief executive Michael Thurmond is among the high-profile contenders who could still join.
The GOP field is also intensifying. Republican Attorney General Chris Carr has raised at least $2 million since entering the race in November, though his latest totals are still pending.
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to enter the race soon, while U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are weighing bids.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Democrat Jason Esteves posts $1.1M cash haul in bid for governor
The Atlanta Democrat’s campaign said roughly 85% of contributions come from in-state donors, though the full report won’t be disclosed until later this month.
Fundraising deadline puts 2026 hopefuls in Georgia to the test
The second quarter fundraising reports, due in the coming days, are a critical test for Georgia's topline candidates.
Former Democratic House leader readies to run for Georgia attorney general
The former leader of the House Democratic Caucus in Georgia has filed paperwork to run for attorney general in the state.
Featured
Credit: AP
Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a catastrophe’
Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.
State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.
State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.
At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch
At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.