Bottoms touts $1.1M raised as Democrats gear up for 2026 governor’s race

She and rival Jason Esteves report matching totals in first major test of campaign momentum for Georgia’s top job.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced her bid for Georgia governor in May. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By
1 hour ago

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Wednesday she raised about $900,000 and loaned herself another $200,000 as she tries to establish herself as the Democratic front-runner in the race for Georgia governor.

That’s about the same total as her Democratic rival, state Sen. Jason Esteves, who said earlier this week he raised more than $1.1 million over a roughly two-month span since he entered the race April 21. His campaign said his total doesn’t include any loans.

Bottoms told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she amassed nearly 7,100 donors over a shorter period — 41 days . She said she’ll report having $1 million in cash on hand when she files her disclosure within the next week.

Georgia candidates face a key test this week as they post their first financial disclosures covering contributions from April through June. While few voters are tuning in yet to the dueling campaigns, this period is crucial for candidates to build their political infrastructure, hone their messages and begin making appeals to grassroots activists and donors who help power their bids.

Democrats are seeking to flip the Governor’s Mansion for the first time in more than two decades.

Bottoms filed paperwork April 28 to begin raising money, though her aides said she raised the bulk of her cash after she formally entered the race three weeks later. She enjoys high name recognition thanks to her tenure as mayor and her role as a deputy to former President Joe Biden, and she earned national attention after announcing her candidacy.

Esteves, though, has picked up early endorsements from legislative leaders, Atlanta City Hall officials and community advocates. His seven-figure cash haul aimed to show he would be a formidable opponent in next year’s primary.

State Rep. Derrick Jackson is also in the race, and former DeKalb chief executive Michael Thurmond is among the high-profile contenders who could still join.

The GOP field is also intensifying. Republican Attorney General Chris Carr has raised at least $2 million since entering the race in November, though his latest totals are still pending.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to enter the race soon, while U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are weighing bids.

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter.

