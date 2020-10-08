X

Georgia Elections 2020: Tell us about voting problems

Stickers await voters at Mount Carmel Christian Church on May 24, 2016.

Politics | 1 hour ago
By Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The election is underway in Georgia, with early voting starting Monday and hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots returned so far.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wants to hear from readers about your experiences at the polls.

Let us know if you have problems while trying to cast your ballot.

We depend on you to be able to report what’s happening when there are long lines, technical troubles or problems with absentee ballots.

Please tell us your voting issues by filling out the form below clicking here. Thank you.

