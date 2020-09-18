Where are absentee ballot drop boxes in metro Atlanta?

Absentee ballot drop boxes must be located on government property and monitored by video cameras for security. They also must be securely fastened and built with a slot that prevents ballot tampering, damage or removal.

County election employees are required to empty drop boxes daily.

Twenty drop boxes are available in Fulton County, with 19 more planned. In addition, there are 10 drop box locations in Cobb County, eight in Gwinnett County and four in DeKalb County.

Drop boxes had been set up in 98 of Georgia’s 159 counties as of mid-July. A list of their locations can be found by clicking here. Counties are continuing to add drop boxes.