Where are absentee ballot drop boxes in metro Atlanta?

Dozens of absentee ballot drop boxes have been set up across Georgia, helping voters avoid the uncertainty of mail delivery when returning their ballots.
Drop boxes are available in every metro Atlanta county along with many other areas in advance of the Nov. 3 general election. Absentee ballots began to be mailed to Georgia voters this week.
Voters can insert their absentee ballots in drop boxes anytime before polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. No stamp is required. Absentee ballots must be returned in the county where voters are registered to vote.
The State Election Board approved drop boxes this year as a way to help voters avoid human contact during the coronavirus pandemic.
Absentee ballot drop boxes must be located on government property and monitored by video cameras for security. They also must be securely fastened and built with a slot that prevents ballot tampering, damage or removal.
County election employees are required to empty drop boxes daily.
Twenty drop boxes are available in Fulton County, with 19 more planned. In addition, there are 10 drop box locations in Cobb County, eight in Gwinnett County and four in DeKalb County.
Drop boxes had been set up in 98 of Georgia’s 159 counties as of mid-July. A list of their locations can be found by clicking here. Counties are continuing to add drop boxes.