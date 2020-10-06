X

Election 2020: Complete guide to Georgia’s 9th Congressional District general election candidates

Republican Andrew Clyde (left) will face Democrat Devin Pandy in the 2020 general election for Georgia's 9th Congressional District.

Election 2020 | 43 minutes ago
By Patricia Murphy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The 9th district seat opened up in January when GOP Rep. Doug Collins announced a run for Senate. After crowded summer primaries, the race is now down to Republican Andrew Clyde and Democrat Devin Pandy. Both are military veterans with multiple deployments, but that’s where the similarities end.

Clyde, a former Navy officer, owns an Athens gun store and calls the Second Amendment “the teeth in, ‘We the People.’” He opposes abortion, supports President Donald Trump, and pledges to dismantle the IRS. Clyde successfully lobbied Congress to pass a law limiting the agency’s power.

Pandy immigrated to the U.S. from Belize as a child and moved to Georgia after 21 years in the U.S. Army. His campaign promises “progress for rural Georgia,” including an increase in the minimum wage, help for farmers and affordable housing for homeless veterans.

Clyde heads to November with the partisan advantage. Trump won the 9th in 2016 with 77.8% of the vote.

9th District Candidates:

Andrew Clyde, Republican, gun store owner, clyde4congress.com

Devin Pandy, Democrat, veteran, devinpandyforcongress.com

Candidate Q&A

The AJC posed a series of policy questions to the candidates. Once complete, their responses will be compiled here.

Debate coverage

The candidates are scheduled to participate in the Atlanta Press Club’s debate on October 12 at 9 pm. Watch it live HERE.

Fundraising

Read the AJC’s coverage of the most recent campaign finance reports and an earlier article about the first-quarter numbers.

More from the AJC:

ExploreAJC guide to the 9th district Democratic runoff
ExploreTwo conservative Georgia Districts Choose GOP House Nominees
ExploreGeorgia’s 9th District voters say they don’t want a ‘career politician’
ExploreGeorgia candidates embrace group with extremist ties

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.