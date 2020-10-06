Election 2020: Complete guide to Georgia’s 9th Congressional District general election candidates

Clyde, a former Navy officer, owns an Athens gun store and calls the Second Amendment “the teeth in, ‘We the People.’” He opposes abortion, supports President Donald Trump, and pledges to dismantle the IRS. Clyde successfully lobbied Congress to pass a law limiting the agency’s power.

Pandy immigrated to the U.S. from Belize as a child and moved to Georgia after 21 years in the U.S. Army. His campaign promises “progress for rural Georgia,” including an increase in the minimum wage, help for farmers and affordable housing for homeless veterans.