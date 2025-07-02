The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Friday on whether lower court judges can issue nationwide injunctions to presidential orders has created a “zone of uncertainty” around the issue of birthright citizenship, Stanford University law professor Fred Smith Jr. said on Wednesday’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.
The court did not rule on the merits of President Donald Trump’s order challenging the long-held interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting citizenship to anyone born in the United States. Instead, the justices handed down a more narrow ruling limiting the power of federal judges to issue injunctions stopping executive actions.
The court paused implementation of the order for 30 days to give the lower courts time to work out next steps.
“And so that creates some zone of uncertainty in terms of what it means today for a child born in Georgia, whether or not they’re a citizen or not,” Smith said.
The Supreme Court issued the final opinions of its term on Friday, including whether Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship can take effect anywhere in the United States.
Later in the podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talked about the rush for Republicans in Congress to pass the ‘big, beautiful, bill’ before Trump’s July Fourth deadline.
