Birthright citizenship and the ‘big, beautiful bill’

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team talks to law professor Fred Smith Jr. about the end of the U.S. Supreme Court’s term.
By
45 minutes ago

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Friday on whether lower court judges can issue nationwide injunctions to presidential orders has created a “zone of uncertainty” around the issue of birthright citizenship, Stanford University law professor Fred Smith Jr. said on Wednesday’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.

The court did not rule on the merits of President Donald Trump’s order challenging the long-held interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting citizenship to anyone born in the United States. Instead, the justices handed down a more narrow ruling limiting the power of federal judges to issue injunctions stopping executive actions.

The court paused implementation of the order for 30 days to give the lower courts time to work out next steps.

“And so that creates some zone of uncertainty in terms of what it means today for a child born in Georgia, whether or not they’re a citizen or not,” Smith said.

The Supreme Court issued the final opinions of its term on Friday, including whether Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship can take effect anywhere in the United States.

Later in the podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talked about the rush for Republicans in Congress to pass the ‘big, beautiful, bill’ before Trump’s July Fourth deadline.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour "Politically Georgia" podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We'll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to "play the 'Politically Georgia' podcast."

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

