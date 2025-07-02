The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Friday on whether lower court judges can issue nationwide injunctions to presidential orders has created a “zone of uncertainty” around the issue of birthright citizenship, Stanford University law professor Fred Smith Jr. said on Wednesday’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.

The court did not rule on the merits of President Donald Trump’s order challenging the long-held interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting citizenship to anyone born in the United States. Instead, the justices handed down a more narrow ruling limiting the power of federal judges to issue injunctions stopping executive actions.

The court paused implementation of the order for 30 days to give the lower courts time to work out next steps.