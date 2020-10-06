X

Election 2020: Complete guide to Georgia’s 5th Congressional District race

Republican Angela Stanton-King (left) will face Democrat Nikema Williams in the 2020 general election for Georgia's 5th Congressional District. AJC file photos.

Election 2020 | 43 minutes ago
By Patricia Murphy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The November election between Democrat Nikema Williams and Republican Angela Stanton-King will decide who represents the 5th district for the next full term, while a separate December runoff will pick Rep. John Lewis’s successor through the end of 2020.

Williams is well known as a state senator and chair of the Georgia Democratic Party and the heavy favorite in this historically progressive district. She says her focus in D.C. would be affordable health care, fully funding public education and voting rights.

Stanton-King, an author and reality show veteran, calls her background of abuse, prison, and eventually community activism “a story of redemption.” She received a pardon from President Trump earlier this year after he heard her story of giving birth in prison. In Congress, King says she would push for criminal justice reform, oppose abortion rights, and invest in entrepreneurship.

Hillary Clinton won the district in 2016 with 85% of the vote.

District 5 stretches from Buckhead to south Fulton County and also includes parts of western DeKalb and northern Clayton counties.

5th district Candidates

Angela Stanton-King, Republican, author, activist, https://stantonkingforcongress.com/

Nikema Williams, Democrat, state senator, https://www.nikemaforcongress.com/

Candidate Q&A

The AJC posed a series of policy questions to the Republican candidates. Once complete, their responses will be compiled here.

Debate coverage

The candidates are scheduled to participate in the Atlanta Press Club’s debate on October 12 at 7:30 pm. Watch it live HERE.

Fundraising

Read the AJC’s coverage of the most recent campaign finance reports and an earlier article about the first-quarter numbers.

More from the AJC:

ExploreDemocrats Tap Nikema Williams to Replace John Lewis on November Ballot
ExploreNikema Williams Follows in Lewis' Path, if not Trying to Fill His Shoes
ExploreAfter Getting Trump Parson, Stanton-King Sets Sights on Lewis

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.