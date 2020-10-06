Election 2020: Complete guide to Georgia’s 5th Congressional District race

The November election between Democrat Nikema Williams and Republican Angela Stanton-King will decide who represents the 5th district for the next full term, while a separate December runoff will pick Rep. John Lewis’s successor through the end of 2020.
Williams is well known as a state senator and chair of the Georgia Democratic Party and the heavy favorite in this historically progressive district. She says her focus in D.C. would be affordable health care, fully funding public education and voting rights.
Stanton-King, an author and reality show veteran, calls her background of abuse, prison, and eventually community activism “a story of redemption.” She received a pardon from President Trump earlier this year after he heard her story of giving birth in prison. In Congress, King says she would push for criminal justice reform, oppose abortion rights, and invest in entrepreneurship.
Hillary Clinton won the district in 2016 with 85% of the vote.
District 5 stretches from Buckhead to south Fulton County and also includes parts of western DeKalb and northern Clayton counties.
5th district Candidates
Angela Stanton-King, Republican, author, activist, https://stantonkingforcongress.com/
Nikema Williams, Democrat, state senator, https://www.nikemaforcongress.com/
Candidate Q&A
The AJC posed a series of policy questions to the Republican candidates. Once complete, their responses will be compiled here.
Debate coverage
The candidates are scheduled to participate in the Atlanta Press Club’s debate on October 12 at 7:30 pm. Watch it live HERE.
Fundraising
Read the AJC’s coverage of the most recent campaign finance reports and an earlier article about the first-quarter numbers.
More from the AJC: