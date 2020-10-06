Election 2020: Complete guide to Georgia’s 5th Congressional District race

Williams is well known as a state senator and chair of the Georgia Democratic Party and the heavy favorite in this historically progressive district. She says her focus in D.C. would be affordable health care, fully funding public education and voting rights.

Stanton-King, an author and reality show veteran, calls her background of abuse, prison, and eventually community activism “a story of redemption.” She received a pardon from President Trump earlier this year after he heard her story of giving birth in prison. In Congress, King says she would push for criminal justice reform, oppose abortion rights, and invest in entrepreneurship.