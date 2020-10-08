Election 2020: Complete guide to Georgia’s 7th Congressional District general election

After losing the 2018 general election by less than 500 votes, Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux is campaigning again in the 7th District. The incumbent, U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, decided not to seek another term this year.
Emergency room physician Rich McCormick won a crowded Republican primary, avoiding a runoff even though he was one of seven candidates. McCormick is a Trump supporter and conservative, but he says his military service and matriculation at the Morehouse College of Medicine prepared him to represent people of all backgrounds.
Bourdeaux is a Georgia State University professor who previously served as the Georgia Senate’s budget chief during the Great Recession.
The district, which includes most of Gwinnett County and south Forsyth County, has only grown more diverse since the razor-thin 2018 contest and is a major target for Democrats. Most election predictor websites give Bourdeaux a slight edge against McCormick.
7th District Candidates:
Carolyn Bourdeaux, Democrat, college professor, carolyn4congress.com
Rich McCormick, Republican, emergency room doctor, richmccormick.us
Candidate Q&A
Debate coverage
The candidates are scheduled to participate in the Atlanta Press Club’s debate on October 13 at 7:30 pm. Watch it HERE.
Fundraising
Read the AJC’s coverage of the most recent campaign finance reports and an earlier article about the first-quarter numbers.
