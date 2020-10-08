Election 2020: Complete guide to Georgia’s 7th Congressional District general election

Voters looking for information on other candidates or how to submit their ballots should check out the AJC’s Election page. Those who want to download sample ballots and confirm which races they will be casting votes for should visit Georgia’s My Voter Page.

7th District Candidates:

Carolyn Bourdeaux, Democrat, college professor, carolyn4congress.com

Rich McCormick, Republican, emergency room doctor, richmccormick.us

Candidate Q&A

The AJC posed a series of policy questions to the candidates. Once complete, their responses will be link here.

Debate coverage

The candidates are scheduled to participate in the Atlanta Press Club’s debate on October 13 at 7:30 pm. Watch it HERE.

Fundraising

Read the AJC’s coverage of the most recent campaign finance reports and an earlier article about the first-quarter numbers.

More from the AJC: