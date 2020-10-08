X

Early voting begins Monday ahead of the Georgia general election

October 18, 2018 Lawrenceville - Volunteer Alfred Leblanc (center) directs early voters at The Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections Office in Lawrenceville on Thursday, October 18, 2018. More than 12,000 ballots had been received by the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registration and Elections before the third day of in-person early voting had ended, county spokesman Joe Sorenson said. The county received 12,827 ballots by the end of the day Wednesday, about 45 percent of the 28,860 that have been issued for absentee by mail, advance in person, military and overseas voting. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

By Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Three weeks of in-person early voting begins Monday, allowing voters to pick a day that fits their schedule.

Each of Georgia’s 159 counties has at least one early voting location, and there are dozens scattered around metro Atlanta. In Fulton County alone, there are 30 early voting sites, including State Farm Arena, the High Museum of Art and the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park.

Early voting is also available on a Saturday, on Oct. 24. The final day of in-person early voting is Oct. 30. Times and locations vary depending on each location’s availability.

You must vote at a location in the county where you are registered.

To find hours and locations for your county, visit the Secretary of State Georgia My Voter page or one of the county links below.

County elections offices with early voting information

Clayton County

Cobb County

DeKalb County

Fulton County

Gwinnett County

Find another county

