Early voting begins Monday ahead of the Georgia general election

Each of Georgia’s 159 counties has at least one early voting location, and there are dozens scattered around metro Atlanta. In Fulton County alone, there are 30 early voting sites, including State Farm Arena, the High Museum of Art and the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park.

Early voting is also available on a Saturday, on Oct. 24. The final day of in-person early voting is Oct. 30. Times and locations vary depending on each location’s availability.