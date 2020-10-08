Early voting begins Monday ahead of the Georgia general election

Three weeks of in-person early voting begins Monday, allowing voters to pick a day that fits their schedule.
Each of Georgia’s 159 counties has at least one early voting location, and there are dozens scattered around metro Atlanta. In Fulton County alone, there are 30 early voting sites, including State Farm Arena, the High Museum of Art and the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park.
Early voting is also available on a Saturday, on Oct. 24. The final day of in-person early voting is Oct. 30. Times and locations vary depending on each location’s availability.
You must vote at a location in the county where you are registered.
To find hours and locations for your county, visit the Secretary of State Georgia My Voter page or one of the county links below.
County elections offices with early voting information