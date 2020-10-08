Where U.S. House District 5 candidates stand on the issues

A December runoff will pick U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ successor through the end of the year. But the November general election between Democrat Nikema Williams and Republican Angela Stanton-King will decide who represents the 5th District for the next full term.

The district, which stretches from Buckhead to south Fulton County and also includes parts of western DeKalb and northern Clayton counties, is a Democratic stronghold. Hillary Clinton won 85% of the district's vote in 2016.

