Election 2020: Georgia’s congressional races

6th Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath faces former Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel in a rematch of their 2018 contest. McBath unseated Handel in that race by 1 percentage point.

Then, like now, she drew heavily on her personal story defined by the shooting death of her teenage son, Jordan Davis, and being a breast cancer survivor.

Handel won the seat during an intense 2017 special election against Jon Ossoff. Handel, a former secretary of state and chairwoman of the Fulton County Commission from 2003 to 2006, is working to boost GOP turnout this year in hopes of retaking the seat.

The suburban Atlanta seat includes parts of east Cobb and northern Fulton and DeKalb counties. Demographics have shifted favorably toward Democrats in the district, and election outcome predictors give McBath a slight edge.

7th Congressional District

After losing the 2018 general election by less than 500 votes, Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux is campaigning again in the 7th District. The incumbent, U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, decided not to seek another term this year.

Emergency room physician Rich McCormick won a crowded Republican primary, avoiding a runoff even though he was one of seven candidates. McCormick is a Trump supporter and conservative, but he says his military service and matriculation at the Morehouse College of Medicine prepared him to represent people of all backgrounds.

Bourdeaux is a Georgia State University professor who previously served as the Georgia Senate’s budget chief during the Great Recession.

The district, which includes most of Gwinnett County and south Forsyth County, has only grown more diverse since the razor-thin 2018 contest and is a major target for Democrats. Most election predictor websites give Bourdeaux a slight edge against McCormick.

9th Congressional District

The 9th District seat opened up in January when Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins announced a run for the U.S. Senate. After crowded summer primaries, the race is now down to Republican Andrew Clyde and Democrat Devin Pandy. Both are military veterans with multiple deployments, but that’s where the similarities end.

Clyde, a former Navy officer, owns an Athens gun store and calls the Second Amendment “the teeth in ‘We the People.’ ” He opposes abortion, supports President Donald Trump and pledges to dismantle the Internal Revenue Service. In the past, Clyde successfully lobbied Congress to pass a law limiting the agency’s power.

Pandy immigrated to the U.S. from Belize as a child and moved to Georgia after 21 years in the U.S. Army. His campaign promises “progress for rural Georgia,” including an increase in the minimum wage, help for farmers and affordable housing for homeless veterans.

Clyde heads to November with a steep partisan advantage. Trump won the district in 2016 with 77.8% of the vote.

The remaining races:

1st Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican from Pooler, has held this seat since 2015 and won reelection in 2018 with 57.7% of the vote. Democrat Joyce Marie Griggs retired after 33 years in the U.S. Army, including time as an intelligence officer in Iraq. This southeast Georgia district covers the ports of Savannah and Brunswick, as well major military installations such as Fort Stewart and Moody Air Force Base.

2nd Congressional District

Republican Don Cole, a Baptist minister from Cordele, won the June Republican primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, the conservative Democrat running for his 19th term in Congress in November. The heavily rural district covers a swath of 29 southwest Georgia counties and also includes Albany, Thomasville, and portions of Columbus and Macon.

3rd Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, a Republican, is running for his third term representing the 3rd District in Washington. Ferguson ran unopposed in his June primary but now faces off against Val Almonord, a Haitian-born doctor and U.S. Army veteran. The west-central district runs west from the Atlanta suburbs to Columbus.

4th Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson is running for an eighth term against Republican Johsie Cruz Ezammudeen, an administrative assistant who has been active in Latinos for Trump. Cruz Ezammudeen faces an uphill climb in the metro Atlanta district, which includes Rockdale County and portions of DeKalb, Gwinnett and Newton counties. It went for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race by more than 50 points.

8th Congressional District

Incumbent GOP U.S. Rep. Austin Scott ran unopposed in 2018, but this year he will face Democrat Lindsay “Doc” Holliday, a dentist and local activist. The district stretches from Macon through Middle Georgia all the way to the Florida border.

10th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican who lives in Monroe, is campaigning for a fourth term in the east-central Georgia district. He faces Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green, a nurse, in the general election.

11th Congressional District

The incumbent, Republican Barry Loudermilk, was first sworn into the seat in 2015. He faces Democrat Dana Barrett, a talk radio host, for the district that includes parts of north metro Atlanta.

12th Congressional District

Rick Allen, a Republican from Evans, has held this east Georgia seat since 2015. His opponent is retired insurance agent Liz Johnson, a Democrat.

13th Congressional District

Incumbent David Scott, a Democrat, is expected to win easily in this suburban Atlanta district where the vast majority of voters prefer candidates of his party. The other candidate is Republican Becky E. Hites, a business consultant.

14th Congressional District

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose family owns a construction company, is currently running unopposed after Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal decided to shut down his campaign for this northwest Georgia seat.