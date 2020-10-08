Where U.S. Senate Loeffler seat candidates stand on the issues

The special election for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler's isn't the typical election.

In December, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to the seat Johnny Isakson stepped down from. That triggered this November's special election. It features 21 candidates on the same ballot with no party primary to filter out nominees. In addition to facing opposing parties, Loeffler is going up against a well-funded Republican in congressman in Doug Collins.

If no one gets a majority of the vote – all but certain given the number of candidates - the two top finishers will square off in a January runoff.

