Election 2020: Complete guide to Georgia’s 6th Congressional District general election

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath faces former Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel in a rematch of their 2018 contest. McBath unseated Handel in that race by 1 percentage point.
Then, like now, she drew heavily on her personal story defined by the shooting death of her teenage son, Jordan Davis, and being a breast cancer survivor.
Handel won the seat during an intense 2017 special election against Jon Ossoff. Handel, a former secretary of state and chairwoman of the Fulton County Commission from 2003 to 2006, is working to boost GOP turnout this year in hopes of retaking the seat.
The suburban Atlanta seat includes parts of east Cobb and northern Fulton and DeKalb counties. Demographics have shifted favorably toward Democrats in the district, and election outcome predictors give McBath a slight edge.
6th District Candidates:
Karen Handel, Republican, former congresswoman and political consultant, karenhandel.com
Lucy McBath, Democrat, congresswoman and retired flight attendant, lucyforcongress.com
