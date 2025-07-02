Georgia Republicans back Trump tax bill despite deep cuts to programs

To finance a portion of the bill’s cost, the legislation slashes $1 trillion from Medicaid and cuts the federal food stamp program. Roughly 310,000 Georgians could lose insurance under the bill, according to a forecast by the health research nonprofit KFF.

Democrats vowed to make those cuts a central issue in next year’s midterm elections. In Georgia, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is up for a second term, and every statewide constitutional office, U.S. House seat and state legislative post is on the ballot.

Democrats made clear they intend to turn the 2026 election into a referendum on the bill. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, now running for governor, warned it would drive up medical costs and shutter rural hospitals. Ossoff dubbed it a “catastrophe.”

“It guts the Medicaid program and puts nursing homes and hospitals at risk,” Ossoff said shortly after the vote. “It will drive up health insurance premiums for working- and middle-class families in Georgia.”

Ossoff said the bill also “takes a hatchet to the fast-growing industry that is driving Georgia’s economic development,” a reference to Georgia’s investment in electric vehicles, which has been jolted by federal green energy incentives slated for elimination as part of the bill passed by the Senate on Tuesday.

Some national Republicans have echoed those concerns, citing steep health care cuts and a projection from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that the bill would add at least $3.3 trillion to an already bulging national deficit over the next decade.

Those fears led three Republicans to join Democrats in voting against what Trump dubbed the “big, beautiful bill,” forcing Vice President JD Vance to break the 50-50 tie and send it to the House, where a small number of Republican critics could derail it.

But Georgia Republicans have rallied behind the measure, eager to avoid blame for allowing tax increases to take effect if Congress doesn’t act — and wary of provoking Trump.

Last week, the president threatened to back a Republican primary opponent against U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina if he opposed the package. The next day, the Republican announced he wouldn’t seek reelection.

“Nothing that has to survive 535 egos is ever perfect, but The One Big, Beautiful Bill will supercharge the American economy and protect Georgians from the largest tax hike in history,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, a Jackson Republican and potential Senate contender.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to all leading GOP contenders for Senate and governor. All but two affirmed their support. Former football coach Derek Dooley, who is considering a Senate bid, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a potential candidate for Senate or governor, both didn’t comment.

The legislation puts Georgia Republicans in a politically risky position by betting that midterm voters will accept steep cuts to clean energy tax credits that have helped make the state a national hub for electric vehicle production, battery manufacturing and solar development.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who long promised to make Georgia the “electric mobility capital of America‚” said nixing the federal incentives would help level the playing field for new businesses while unraveling much of Biden’s agenda. His office on Tuesday praised the Senate’s version of the measure.

“Raising taxes on millions of hardworking Georgians — especially as they continue to deal with the disastrous economic effects of the previous administration — is not an option,” Kemp spokesman Garrison Douglas said.

“And the governor supports efforts not only to renew those tax cuts, but enhance them for Georgia families, while also funding border security, public safety, national defense and pro-job creation measures.”

Other senior Republicans argue the bill isn’t much of a gamble at all.

“Middle-class tax cuts, no taxes on tips and overtime, cheaper energy and protecting Americans from violent illegals? This should not be that difficult,” said Insurance Commissioner John King, one of Ossoff’s GOP rivals.

“This bill was a start. Now there’s more to do to tackle the fraud, waste and abuse of the taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”

The bill now moves to the House, where some Republicans who backed a different version days ago have promised to oppose the Senate’s changes. Trump has pressured lawmakers to have the bill on his desk by a self-imposed July 4 deadline.

All nine members of Georgia’s House GOP delegation have signaled their support — including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Rome Republican, who is considering a run for governor, opposed a provision in the House bill that barred states from regulating artificial intelligence for 10 years. After that moratorium was stripped in the Senate, she called the bill a win for the “America First agenda.”

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock predicted the more voters hear about the legislation, “the more unpopular it becomes.” He also warned that gutting clean energy incentives could backfire in a state that has already reaped their benefits.

“Put simply, these tax credits are working,” he said. “I know firsthand, because they’re working right now in Georgia.”

Here are comments from other prominent Republicans about the Senate-passed measure:

Attorney General Chris Carr, a candidate for governor

“This bill strengthens our border security, gives law enforcement the tools they need, and delivers meaningful tax relief to hardworking families. We need more common sense policies that deliver real results for the people of Georgia.”

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a candidate for Senate

“I applaud the Senate for passing President Donald Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill despite objections from Senators Ossoff and Warnock, who voted to increase Georgians’ taxes by $1,500.

“We can, and must, get this bill to the president’s desk by July 4th. This bill prevents the largest tax hike in American history, eliminates taxes on tips and overtime, secures our southern border, unleashes American energy dominance, strengthens Medicaid, and delivers on President Donald Trump’s mandate to Make America Great Again.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, an expected candidate for governor

“The Big Beautiful Bill delivers critical tax relief and serious border security. No bill is perfect — but failure is not an option. Voters gave President Donald Trump a mandate. Republicans in Congress must unite so he can use it.”