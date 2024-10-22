A.M. ATL: Where the race for Georgia stands

Morning, y’all! Expect plenty o’ sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s today.

On a more frustrating note: An early morning big rig fire had all lanes of I-285 West blocked in Dunwoody.

Otherwise, we’ve got the latest on efforts to oust BioLab from Rockdale County, Atlanta United’s playoff pursuits and our city’s role in setting the latest fashion trends. Halloween recipes, too!

But first: new AJC polling and presidential posturing.

***

BATTLEGROUND BREAKDOWN

Credit: AP photos Credit: AP photos

Politicians be talking.

And lately, they and their surrogates have been doing a lot of talking in Georgia.

As the latest AJC poll of local voters shows, that’s because the state remains very much up for grabs: Results found Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump carrying a 47% to 43% edge over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Results found Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump carrying a 47% to 43% edge over Democrat Kamala Harris. That’s just outside the poll’s margin of error, but 8% of likely voters said they remain undecided. (Crosstabs here, for the nerds and nerd-curious.)

So with an eye toward another week full of high-profile visits — Trump on Wednesday in Pike and Gwinnett counties, Harris and Barack Obama on Thursday — what do you say we take look at some recent Peach State campaign quotables?

First gentleman Doug Emhoff in Savannah, referencing Harris: “She will continue to be the best, most badass version of herself.”

Former President Bill Clinton in Fort Valley: “I don’t know if (Democrats) can make it without Georgia. But I know this: (Republicans have) got one heck of a hill to climb if we do win Georgia.”

“It won’t hurt Mr. Trump to climb a few more hills. I’ll even pray for him. But not to get to the top before we do.”

Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, after voting for himself for president: “It’s always surreal seeing your name on the screen when you’re voting for yourself. It’s really gratifying knowing that this process is heading toward its conclusion.”

Trump in Cobb County, marking a notable shift: “Brian Kemp has done a really good job.”

Harris in Atlanta, referencing a 100-year-old former president’s recently submitted absentee ballot: “If Jimmy Carter can vote early, you can, too.”

That last one’s a fair point — but maybe not a reminder we Georgians needed.

We’ve set turnout records every day of early voting thus far, with more than 1.4 million folks already weighing in two weeks ahead of Election Day.

Check out the AJC’s Voter Guide and, as ever, stay tuned to Politically Georgia via newsletter, podcast and more for all the latest. Additional coverage below.

***

CHEMICAL REACTIONS

Credit: Jamie Spaar for the AJC Credit: Jamie Spaar for the AJC

Rockdale County commissioners say they’ll file a federal lawsuit later this week seeking to oust chemical company BioLab from the community altogether. And they seem pretty serious about it.

“I will fight until my last breath to get them removed,” Commissioner Sherri Washington said.

Investigative reporter Dylan Jackson takes a closer look at what’s next for the company — and the community.

***

ISLAND TRAGEDY

Officials identified all seven people killed when a gangway on Georgia’s Sapelo Island collapsed. They include Atlantan William Johnson Jr., 73, and his wife’s cousin, Queen Welch, 76.

Johnson’s daughter, a 23-year-old Kennesaw State student, told the AJC this: “I wanted him to be able to walk me down the aisle one day, and for him to see me walk across the stage, and for him to have the opportunity to meet his grandkids one day.”

***

RIDING THE STRUGGLE BUS

In a recent survey of thousands of Georgia teachers, only 21% considered themselves likely to recommend a career in education. Bleak stuff!

***

ALWAYS ON TREND

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Every fall, thousands of brands gather in downtown Atlanta to give visitors a 7-million-square-foot sneak peek at forthcoming fashion trends. This year’s no different.

“If you turn around, you can see effectively what spring and summer are going to look like,” an official told the AJC’s Zach Hansen. More photos inside!

***

MINDING OUR BUSINESS

» With an onslaught of big events (e.g. the recently announced 2028 Super Bowl) headed our way, the city of Atlanta launched a new initiative aimed at helping local businesses reap more of the benefits.

» Check out this swanky new hotel at Ponce City Market. It’s aimed toward creative types and offers extended stay options.

***

BONNE CHANCE, BOYS

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

Atlanta United visits Montreal tonight for a do-or-die playoff match. Previous faceoffs essentially amounted to 90-minute “Price is Right” loser horns for the Five Stripes (with the added indignity of goals from old friend Josef Martinez).

So … good luck! We’ll be watching at 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV — after checking out the Southern Fried Soccer podcast to prepare.

More sports notes:

The Hawks prepared for Wednesday’s season opener by signing forward Jalen Johnson to a five-year extension reportedly worth $150 million.

Atlanta Drive, the local squad for that weird indoor golf league, will tee things off in January.

***

NO TRICKS, JUST TREATS

Credit: Aaliyah Man for the AJC Credit: Aaliyah Man for the AJC

It’s almost Halloween already. And if you’re feeling ambitious, we’ve got fun, kids-can-help recipes for homemade sweets like gummy worms, fudge and candy corn.

But baker beware: They may “disappear” before those trick-or-treaters show up.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 22, 1949

Atlanta police cracked down on what they called a “Juvenile Jesse James” larceny ring praying on bicycles. The six 12- to 14-year-olds involved purportedly “knew more about the seamy side of life than most adults,” scratching the serial numbers off stolen bikes, repainting them or selling off parts.

The horror!

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured loved ones grieving on the scene of a homicide at the Gwinnett Station Apartment Homes near Tucker. Police are looking for a man they say shot and killed a woman before fleeing.

***

ONE MORE THING

As he continues battling Parkinson’s disease, former UGA football coach Mark Richt has some good advice for us all: “I think a lot of people sometimes focus on what they can’t do. But I like to focus on what I can do.”

***

