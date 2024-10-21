About 3,000 brands gathered at AmericasMart Atlanta for its annual, four-day Atlanta Apparel market, allowing retailers to restock their racks at wholesale prices. Within AmericasMart’s iconic postmodern towers and sky bridges, the trade floors and showrooms were filled with beach-ready handbags, floral maxi dresses, pastel sundresses of every color and countless other items meant to usher in sales next spring and summer.

AmericasMart attracts an estimated 200,000 annual visitors, acting as one of downtown’s largest business attractions. The buildings span 7 million square feet — about three times the floor space of the Mall of Georgia — and host more than a dozen multiday showcases each year in addition to third-party conventions such as Dragon Con. John Pertchik, CEO of Andmore, the owner of AmericasMart, said staple events like Atlanta Apparel help generate a rhythm of foot traffic and commerce.

“It’s like hitting the repeat button,” he said.

Pertchik said AmericasMart’s annual economic impact is about $642 million, which is more than about three estimated Super Bowls — although it’s a figure often debated among economists and politicians. Last year, the property generated more than $30 million in annual local tax revenues for the city of Atlanta.

AmericasMart and its sister wholesale markets across the country are owned by private equity giant Blackstone Group, which acquired the portfolio through Andmore in 2018. Andrea Drasites, a senior managing director in Blackstone’s real estate group, said the mart has been resilient coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted in-person conferences and roiled supply chains.

“Many companies’ supply chains were disrupted,” she said of 2020 through 2022. “And then the pendulum swung back in 2023, and people had way too much inventory that created a lot of downward pressure (on prices). … I think most companies, including our apparel vendors and their buyers, have rightsized their inventory, which creates a healthier dynamic for repeat market activity.”

Pertchik said many vendors from the Carolinas, Florida and Georgia are still reeling from recent hurricanes, including Helene and Milton. But he said “the energy level has been really positive” during Atlanta Apparel.

The AmericasMart building is among the Peachtree Center complexes designed and built by famed late Atlanta developer and architect John C. Portman Jr., and it’s been a fixture of Atlanta’s skyline since it was completed in the 1980s.

Drasites said Blackstone sees a lot of value in Atlanta, with many of its companies heavily invested in the region. QTS Data Centers is expanding its Fulton County data storage farm and pursuing another in Fayette County, while developer Edens, which is also backed by Blackstone, recently demolished North DeKalb Mall for mixed-use redevelopment.

She said the 2026 World Cup, which includes Atlanta as a host city, and the recently announced 2028 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will keep the city in the national spotlight. Drasites said Andmore and Blackstone are evaluating ways to invest capital in AmericasMart and expand its business to match that momentum.

“We want to be part of it,” she said.