Zac Efron film ‘Famous’ to start shooting in Atlanta in December 2024

By
31 minutes ago

Zac Efron is returning to Atlanta to shoot the new thriller “Famous” in December.

According to ProductionList.com, the movie has Efron playing two roles in the film: Hollywood heartthrob James Jansen and overzealous fan Lance Dunkquist, who happens to resemble said heartthrob.

The film is based on the acclaimed novel by New York Times bestselling author Blake Crouch.

In the movie, Lance travels to Los Angeles to make his dream come true, determined to be famous in spite of (or because of) his resemblance to an already famous person.

Efron is re-teaming with production company A24, who produced his successful wrestling drama “The Iron Claw.” The film was a critical favorite and Efron received some of the best reviews of his career.

The 37-year-old actor has previously been in Atlanta to shoot “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising” and “Dirty Grandpa.”

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between.

