Breaking: Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse
Obituaries

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4

She will have a public viewing and a homegoing service.
V103 personality Wanda Smith introduced LL Cool J to the Center Stage audience in 2008.

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

V103 personality Wanda Smith introduced LL Cool J to the Center Stage audience in 2008.
By
33 minutes ago

Popular Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith, who died Oct. 12, will have a public viewing scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 3, followed by a homegoing service on Monday, Nov. 4.

The public viewing will be between 4 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Willie Watkins Funeral Home at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. The homegoing service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Smith’s church Word of Faith Cathedral at 212 Riverside Parkway, Austell.

Smith’s family did not reveal the cause of death.

ExploreIt’s funny, or maybe not so much, how we’re mourning Wanda Smith

She was a morning host with V-103 from 1997 until 2019. For most of that run, she worked with Frank Ski. Many of her friends and colleagues lauded her kindness and generosity to those in need.

Ski, in an Instagram post last week, said when he was at Kiss 104.1, he wanted Smith to return as his co-host but she fell sick before that could happen.

“She didn’t want anybody to know,” Ski said. “She was public for everybody else and private inside. She was beautiful. I miss you babe. She was my radio wife, for real, for real.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Cissy Houston mourned by Dionne Warwick, politicians and more at longtime church
Placeholder Image

Credit: CON

Kevin McAlpin leaving the Atlanta Braves Radio Network after 12 years
Placeholder Image

Credit: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com

It’s funny, or maybe not so much, how we’re mourning Wanda Smith
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

Stevie Wonder brings the sunshine to Atlanta
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Wanda Smith, longtime V-103 morning radio host, has died
Marilyn Suriani’s photos brought Atlanta to the world
Jenny Pruitt was a self-made woman in a good old boys club
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT