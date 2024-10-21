Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4

Popular Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith, who died Oct. 12, will have a public viewing scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 3, followed by a homegoing service on Monday, Nov. 4.

The public viewing will be between 4 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Willie Watkins Funeral Home at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. The homegoing service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Smith’s church Word of Faith Cathedral at 212 Riverside Parkway, Austell.

Smith’s family did not reveal the cause of death.