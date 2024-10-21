Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4

Popular Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith, who died Oct. 12, will have a public viewing scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 3, followed by a homegoing service on Monday, Nov. 4.
The public viewing will be between 4 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Willie Watkins Funeral Home at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. The homegoing service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Smith’s church Word of Faith Cathedral at 212 Riverside Parkway, Austell.
Smith’s family did not reveal the cause of death.
She was a morning host with V-103 from 1997 until 2019. For most of that run, she worked with Frank Ski. Many of her friends and colleagues lauded her kindness and generosity to those in need.
Ski, in an Instagram post last week, said when he was at Kiss 104.1, he wanted Smith to return as his co-host but she fell sick before that could happen.
“She didn’t want anybody to know,” Ski said. “She was public for everybody else and private inside. She was beautiful. I miss you babe. She was my radio wife, for real, for real.”
