TRAFFIC ALERT | Big rig fire blocks I-285 West in Dunwoody

A big rig crash and subsequent fire have closed all westbound lanes of I-285 through Dunwoody early Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is located between Ashford Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road.
Traffic is already backed up to Peachtree Boulevard. Commuters should take I-85 South to Ga. 400 or I-75 to get around the backup, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest