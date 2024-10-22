TRAFFIC ALERT | Big rig fire blocks I-285 West in Dunwoody

Traffic is already backed up to Peachtree Boulevard. Commuters should take I-85 South to Ga. 400 or I-75 to get around the backup, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes are currently shut down on I-285 EB and WB between Ashford Dunwoody Rd and Roswell Rd for a tractor-trailer currently on fire. DeKalb Fire is on scene, (AS) pic.twitter.com/GWIvXHpvgg — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) October 22, 2024

