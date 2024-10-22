Crime & Public Safety

TRAFFIC ALERT | Big rig fire blocks I-285 West in Dunwoody

A tractor-trailer crash has blocked all lanes of I-285 West through Dunwoody early Tuesday morning.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

A big rig crash and subsequent fire have closed all westbound lanes of I-285 through Dunwoody early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is located between Ashford Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road.

Traffic is already backed up to Peachtree Boulevard. Commuters should take I-85 South to Ga. 400 or I-75 to get around the backup, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

