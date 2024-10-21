Atlanta creates program to help businesses benefit from major events

The mayor’s office announced Monday a new initiative called “Showcase Atlanta” aimed at increasing local involvement.

“As more large sports and entertainment events continue to choose Atlanta,” Dickens said, “we want our community to participate fully and equitably, and this initiative is a unique opportunity to drive generational progress for our communities across the city.”

A committee focused on the topic will be co-chaired by the mayor, philanthropist Arthur Blank and CEO of UPS Carol Tomé.

Since the 1996 Olympic Games, the metro area has amassed an estimated $9 billion in economic impact from major events, according to the city. The 2026 FIFA World Cup games — that includes a semifinal match — are expected to generate more than $500 million in economic impact.

Other major events coming up include the National College Football championship in 2025, the Major League Baseball All-Star game in 2025 and the NCAA Final Four game in 2031.

“We are an international city with a rich history, vibrant culture and thriving entertainment industry and Showcase Atlanta will highlight everything our city has to offer,” Tomé said.

The initiative’s plan includes naming local ambassadors for events that will help visitors navigate the city, utilize local nonprofits to help plan, create a portal for businesses to engage with major event planners and establish incentives for out-of-state organizers to use Atlanta-based companies.

Norelie García, a long-time marketing professional and Board Chair of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance, has been named executive director for the program.

“Through the leadership and vision of the mayor and other public and private leaders, we are going to showcase Atlanta to the rest of the world, while ensuring major events are done with and for the benefit of all our residents,” she said.