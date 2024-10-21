Washington said the forthcoming lawsuit is slated to be filed later this week after commissioners approve funding to move forward with the suit. It will be one of more than a dozen filed in recent weeks by Rockdale residents and business owners against the company, which has a history of prior fires and chemical releases in Georgia and Louisiana.

In the weeks since the blaze, BioLab has issued statements promising to remediate the situation. The company opened a claims center in Conyers last week, which has since been visited by 300 residents and business owners, the company said in a Friday statement posted to its website.

But county commissioners said the company has not communicated well with county officials. Washington and fellow Rockdale commissioner Doreen Williams said they have not spoken with the company since the fire. BioLab declined to attend a news conference held by state and county officials last week.

“They have not been forthcoming in getting our attention and reaching out to us,” Williams said.

BioLab did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

Explore Chlorine product maker BioLab has history of fires and chemical leaks

The county has engaged New York plaintiffs firm Napoli Shkolnik for the litigation. Attorney Shayna Sacks said the lawsuit seeks to hold BioLab and its parent company, KIK Consumer Products, accountable for any negligence and seeks compensation for damages to the county and its residents.

Sacks said Rockdale is open to negotiating with the company so long as the “county’s concerns are adequately addressed.”

“Our goal is not only to address the immediate issue but to also set a precedent that enhances corporate responsibility and accountability as it relates to our environment and our community,” Sacks said.