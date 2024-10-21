Golf

Atlanta Drive 2025 schedule released

Justin Thomas tees off on the fourth hole during the practice round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The TGL, which will feature the Atlanta Drive Golf Club, released its 2025 schedule on Monday. The season will begin on Jan. 7 and end on March 25. Matches will air primarily in primetime on ESPN.

The indoor golf league will have matches at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Atlanta Drive, comprised of PGA Tour players Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover, will begin its season on Jan. 21 against the New York Golf Club at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Atlanta Drive concludes the regular season on March 5 with a match against Jupiter Links GC, which features Tiger Woods, at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Schedule

Jan. 21 vs. New York Golf Club, 7 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 17 vs. Los Angeles Golf Club 1 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 17 vs. The Bay Hill Club, 4 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 24 vs. Boston Common Golf, 9 p.m., ESPN2

March 4 vs. Jupiter Links GC, 7 p.m., ESPN

Following the regular season, the top four teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs, which will include single-elimination semifinal matches and a best-of-three Finals match series on March 24 and 25.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

