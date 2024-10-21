Atlanta Drive 2025 schedule released

The TGL, which will feature the Atlanta Drive Golf Club, released its 2025 schedule on Monday. The season will begin on Jan. 7 and end on March 25. Matches will air primarily in primetime on ESPN.

The indoor golf league will have matches at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Atlanta Drive, comprised of PGA Tour players Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover, will begin its season on Jan. 21 against the New York Golf Club at 7 p.m. on ESPN.