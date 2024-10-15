Libertarian presidential candidate votes for himself in Georgia

The 39-year-old was part of a record-breaking turnout, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. Oliver said he chose to vote early because he will be at a Libertarian Party event in Dallas, Texas, on Election Day. He encouraged his supporters to vote “by whatever means is convenient for you,” including by absentee ballot.

Just 1.2% of Georgia voters chose the Libertarian ticket in 2020. Across all 50 states, the party drew less than 2.6% of votes.

In a September poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Oliver placed just ahead of Green Party candidate Jill Stein and behind independent candidate Cornell West. All three finished with less than 1% support among those surveyed. About 7% of voters said they were undecided.

Oliver said he’s hoping to cross the 1% threshold to maintain ballot access and has been advertising to likely Libertarian voters through streaming and social media platforms, such as Hulu and YouTube.

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled last month that votes for West and Claudia De la Cruz will not count, although their names will still appear on ballots.

“I think it’s wrong,” Oliver said. “I would urge Cornel West and De la Cruz voters, you do not have to agree with me on policy to stick it to the two-party system. I urge you to vote for me in this election as the most viable choice around the country to be an alternative voice.”