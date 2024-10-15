Breaking: Super Bowl set to return to Atlanta for the fourth time
Politics

Libertarian presidential candidate votes for himself in Georgia

Chase Oliver, a DeKalb County resident, cast his ballot on the first day of early voting
Libertarian presidential candidate Chase Oliver stands in line to vote at the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer branch of the Dekalb County Public Library on Tuesday, the first day of early voting in Georgia. (Matthew Pearson/WABE via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Libertarian presidential candidate Chase Oliver stands in line to vote at the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer branch of the Dekalb County Public Library on Tuesday, the first day of early voting in Georgia. (Matthew Pearson/WABE via AP)
By
47 minutes ago

About 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chase Oliver, the Libertarian Party’s nominee for president and a Georgia resident, voted for himself for the nation’s highest office.

“It’s always surreal seeing your name on the screen when you’re voting for yourself,” he said. “It’s really gratifying knowing that this process is heading toward its conclusion.”

Oliver waited for about a half hour in line before casting his vote at the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library precinct in DeKalb County. At least one voter recognized him as he was standing in line.

The 39-year-old was part of a record-breaking turnout, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. Oliver said he chose to vote early because he will be at a Libertarian Party event in Dallas, Texas, on Election Day. He encouraged his supporters to vote “by whatever means is convenient for you,” including by absentee ballot.

Just 1.2% of Georgia voters chose the Libertarian ticket in 2020. Across all 50 states, the party drew less than 2.6% of votes.

In a September poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Oliver placed just ahead of Green Party candidate Jill Stein and behind independent candidate Cornell West. All three finished with less than 1% support among those surveyed. About 7% of voters said they were undecided.

Oliver said he’s hoping to cross the 1% threshold to maintain ballot access and has been advertising to likely Libertarian voters through streaming and social media platforms, such as Hulu and YouTube.

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled last month that votes for West and Claudia De la Cruz will not count, although their names will still appear on ballots.

“I think it’s wrong,” Oliver said. “I would urge Cornel West and De la Cruz voters, you do not have to agree with me on policy to stick it to the two-party system. I urge you to vote for me in this election as the most viable choice around the country to be an alternative voice.”

About the Author

Michelle Baruchman is politics news and enterprise reporter covering statewide political stories.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Harris and Trump campaigns scramble to turn out Georgia voters
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

2 questions worry presidential campaigns as early voting begins in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lawsuit seeks to reopen voter registration in Georgia after Hurricane Helene
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A federal judge will hear more evidence on whether to reopen voter registration in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Nathan Wade testifies in Washington about Georgia election interference case1h ago
Brian Kemp’s political machine is going all-in for Trump in Georgia1h ago
Election certification in Georgia is mandatory, judge rules
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting
Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
Mall of Georgia turns 25, plans big celebration