Breaking: Woman shot, killed at Gwinnett apartments; man on the run, police say
A woman was fatally shot at the Gwinnett Station Apartment Homes community north of Tucker on Monday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By and
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man who they believe shot and killed a woman in an apartment Monday morning, according to officials.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the Gwinnett Station Apartment Homes just north of Tucker. When officers arrived, they found the woman with at least one gunshot wound, spokesperson Cpl. Juan Madiedo said. She was declared dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation determined that this is a domestic-related incident between the suspect and the deceased victim, who knew each other,” Madiedo said. “They possibly have several kids together as well.”

The children, as well as other family members, were also home at the time of the shooting, he added.

While the suspect has been identified, he is not in custody and his name was not publicly released. The victim was also not publicly identified.

“This is an isolated domestic incident between the victim and the known suspect,” Madiedo said.

A woman grieves Monday as she learns the news that another woman was fatally shot at the Gwinnett Station Apartment Homes community.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

No other details have been released by police.

Alberto Bernal, who said he’s lived in the apartment community for 14 years, heard one gunshot.

“I heard the cops pulling in, the firefighters, ambulance,” he said. “It was a whole show.”

While the scene was concerning, Bernal said it wasn’t unusual for the area to experience violence.

“This area right here is really not too safe. You know, it’s always something happening,” he said. “I can’t be walking around late at night. Late as I could be out here (is) maybe 7 p.m., 8 p.m. ... I don’t feel safe walking around late at night.”

Knowing that police believed the shooting was an isolated situation did not provide relief.

“People don’t know how to react with this type of thing because it’s always happening. There’s not enough security out here,” Bernal said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

