Hawks, Jalen Johnson agree to contract extension

“Jalen Johnson embodies the characteristics we look for as an organization, both on and off the court,” Hawks general manager Landry Fields said in a statement provided by the team. “He has shown continuous improvement each year and has the character and the work ethic to continue to grow his game. He has developed into a significant part of our team, and we’re thrilled to continue his development in Atlanta.”

When the 22-year-old missed time because of injuries, the Hawks struggled against lengthier and bigger opponents on the defensive end of the floor. But Johnson added another layer to their offensive scheme with his ability to push the ball in transition.

Johnson’s athletic ability gave the Hawks a lob threat who could finish dunks and punish opponents who tried to slow him at the rim.

In 56 games, Johnson averaged career highs in points per game (16), rebounds per game (8.7), assists per game (3.6), steals per game (1.2), blocks per game (0.8), minutes per game (33.7), 3-point percentage (35.5%) and free-throw percentage (.728). Per the team, Johnson was one of only four players in the NBA last season to average at least 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal on .500/.300/.700 shooting splits. He joined All-Star centers Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and Joel Embiid.

The Hawks drafted Johnson with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, and he spent his first season playing the majority of his games with the College Park Skyhawks.

He became, in some ways, a model for what the Hawks wanted their player-development program to look like, and they view him as a valuable member of their future following his breakout last season.

This offseason, the Hawks prioritized filling out their wing spots with length and size after their issues against teams that had a lot of size. They acquired Dyson Daniels from the Pelicans this summer and drafted rookie Zaccharie Risacher with the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

“We’re big fans of size and length and versatility with guys and what they’re doing even when the ball is not in their hands,” Fields said. “Whether that’s on offense or on defense. And when you get a collection of those guys, they’re good, smart players, and they have this ability to leverage all the different tools that they have, it gives us this flexibility on the court, where one, (coach) Quin (Snyder) has a number of guys that he can be creative with.

“When he has that sort of freedom to kind of ebb and flow with two different lineups or different skill sets, it just kind of gives him the ability to to look at a number of things, and he doesn’t have to get bogged down with one particular set way of doing something. In order to have that flexibility and that versatility, you got to have those types of players. So Jalen is that type of guy.”

All three players, who each is under the age of 23, have a versatile set of skills that inherently make the Hawks a little deeper than they were a year ago. They can create for themselves and for others, while their athletic ability allows the Hawks to play with more pace.

Playing in three exhibition games, Johnson showed a glimpse of how he has built on what worked for him on the court last season. He attacked the basket or knocked down 3-pointers with little to no hesitation, while continuing to defend with the energy the Hawks coaching staff wants to see from their players.

“This gives us a player who we believe in and believe in the future here with us, and seeing his rise, and seeing the character that he has to give him the best possible future,” Fields said. “We’ll bet on guys like that. He’s a Hawk. So, I’m thrilled. We got it done, and we’re happy for him and his family, and I’m happy for us. It’s a win-win.”