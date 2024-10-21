Just remember that homemade candies should be reserved for parties or eating at home — serve your favorite packaged candy to trick-or-treaters.

Credit: Aaliyah Man Credit: Aaliyah Man

Gummy Worms

DIY gummy worms are as simple as combining sweetened juice and unflavored gelatin and letting the mixture set in molds. For best results, choose a full-sugar juice for flavor and color; gummies made with reduced-sugar juices will taste like gelatin.

1/4 cup cold water

1/4 cup unflavored gelatin powder

2/3 cup juice (preferably full sugar)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup corn syrup

Place the cold water in a small bowl. Sprinkle the gelatin over the top, stirring to submerge the powder. Let sit for 5 minutes.

Combine the juice, sugar and corn syrup in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Remove from the heat, add the gelatin mixture and stir until dissolved.

If using gummy worm molds, use the included dropper to fill each cavity to the top with the juice mixture. Let sit at room temperature until set, about 1 hour. Use your hands to pull the worms out of the mold.

If not using gummy worm molds, line an 8-inch cake pan with aluminum foil with a 1-inch overhang. Pour the juice mixture into the pan. Let sit at room temperature until set, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Use the foil to remove from the pan and, using a sharp knife, slice the candy into long, thin worms.

Store in a zip-close bag at room temperature for up to 1 month.

Makes about 60 gummy worms.

Per serving, based on 10 gummy worms: 60 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), 2 grams protein, 13 grams carbohydrates, 13 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 11 milligrams sodium.

Candy Corn

Think of homemade candy corn as an edible Play-Doh project. It’s a bit tedious to roll and shape the corn pieces, but that’s what kids are for!

1 1/4 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup nonfat dry milk

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup granulated sugar

5 tablespoons corn syrup

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Yellow and red food coloring

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Sift the powdered sugar, dry milk and salt into a medium bowl.

Combine the granulated sugar, corn syrup and butter in a large saucepan and place over medium heat. Bring the mixture to a boil. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the syrup registers 240 to 245 degrees on a candy or instant-read thermometer, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the vanilla and the sifted sugar mixture. Pour onto the prepared sheet pan and let cool for 1 minute. Knead by hand until smooth, about 1 minute.

Using a bench scraper or knife, divide the dough into 3 pieces. Add 10 drops of yellow food coloring to one batch of dough and knead to combine. Add 7 drops of yellow and 4 drops of red to the second batch of dough and knead to combine. Leave the third batch white.

Divide each color into 4 pieces. Place one piece of each color on a clean counter and cover the remaining pieces in plastic wrap. Roll into long ropes about 1/4-inch thick. Firmly press the ropes together, with the orange and white ropes sandwiching the yellow rope. Use the bench scraper to cut into 1/2-inch triangles. Transfer to a second parchment-lined sheet pan. Repeat with the remaining dough. Let dry uncovered for at least 4 hours. Store in a zip-close bag at room temperature for up to 1 month.

Makes about 12 ounces.

Per 1-ounce serving: 133 calories (percent of calories from fat, 13), 1 gram protein, 29 grams carbohydrates, 29 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 2 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 6 milligrams cholesterol, 43 milligrams sodium.

Quick Nut Butter Fudge

True homemade fudge requires stirring a candy syrup in a certain way for a long time to develop sugar crystals that give the confection its signature texture. This recipe is not that fudge. It uses a major shortcut — nut butter — to achieve a similar result. Feel free to use any flavor of creamy nut butter you’d like, but stick to the emulsified brands, like Jif peanut butter, for the best results.

1 (16-ounce) jar creamy nut or sunflower seed butter

12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 to 1 cup roughly chopped nuts, crumbled pretzels and/or chocolate chips, for topping

Line an 8-inch square cake pan with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang.

Combine the nut butter, unsalted butter, brown sugar and salt in a medium saucepan. Place over medium heat and cook, stirring, until the butters melt and the mixture is fully emulsified. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla. Scrape into a stand mixer or large bowl. Sift the powdered sugar over the nut butter mixture. Beat on low speed using the stand mixer or an electric hand mixer until evenly combined.

Transfer to the prepared pan and smooth the top with a rubber spatula. Sprinkle the toppings over the top. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 1/2 hours.

Remove the fudge by lifting the parchment paper out of the pan and cut into 36 small squares. Serve or wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Makes 3 dozen pieces.

Per piece, using 1/4 cup pretzels and 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips for topping: 157 calories (percent of calories from fat, 61), 3 grams protein, 13 grams carbohydrates, 10 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 11 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 10 milligrams cholesterol, 30 milligrams sodium.

Easy Toffee

Crisp buttery caramel coated in tempered chocolate and nuts, classic English toffee requires a decent amount of candy-making skill. This version still requires making caramel, but it’s stabilized with corn syrup. And it skips the chocolate tempering step, using melted chips instead. You’ll need to store it in the refrigerator to keep the candy firm, but that’s a small price to pay for ease.

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup chopped nuts, pretzels, candy or other topping

Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with aluminum foil. Grease the foil with nonstick spray.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the sugar, water, corn syrup and salt. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture registers 350 degrees on a candy or instant-read thermometer, about 15 minutes.

Carefully pour the caramel into the prepared pan, tilting the pan to fully coat. Sprinkle the chocolate chips evenly over the top. Let sit for 1 to 2 minutes to melt the chocolate, then use an offset spatula to spread chocolate in an even layer. Sprinkle the toppings over the chocolate.

Refrigerate until cool and firm. Lift the foil to remove the toffee from the pan, then break toffee into about 2 dozen pieces. Serve or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Makes 24 pieces.

Per piece, using roasted salted almonds for topping: 152 calories (percent of calories from fat, 49), 1 gram protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 18 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 9 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 10 milligrams cholesterol, 27 milligrams sodium.

Salted Caramels

Chewy salted caramels are a true treat, and there aren’t really any shortcuts to achieve them. Instead, have patience, a good thermometer and these tips at hand. Mounding the sugar in a mixture of water and corn syrup before melting it into the caramel helps to prevent sugar crystals from forming on the sides of the pan. Swirling the pan instead of stirring likewise helps to prevent crystallization. Have the butter and cream ready to add to the hot caramel to prevent overcooking. And be sure to use your largest saucepan; the bubbling caramel will boil over in a small pot.

1/4 cup corn syrup

1/4 cup water

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Line an 8-inch square cake pan with aluminum foil with a 2-inch overhang. Grease the foil with nonstick spray.

Combine the corn syrup and water in a large saucepan. Pour the sugar into a mound in the center of the water, keeping it away from the sides of the pan. Place over medium-high heat and bring the water to a boil. Cook, swirling the pan occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved, the mixture turns deep amber in color and registers 350 degrees on a candy or instant-read thermometer, 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove from the heat and very carefully stir in the butter, followed by the cream, vanilla and salt. Return to medium heat and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the caramel registers 250 to 255 degrees, 10 to 15 minutes.

Carefully pour into the prepared pan and let cool to room temperature, then transfer to the refrigerator and chill until firm, about 1 hour. Lift the foil to remove the caramel from the pan and cut into 3 dozen squares. Serve or wrap each caramel in parchment or plastic wrap. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

Makes 3 dozen pieces.

Per piece: 76 calories (percent of calories from fat, 46), trace protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, 10 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 4 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 12 milligrams cholesterol, 35 milligrams sodium.

