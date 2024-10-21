Breaking: Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse

The gangway is partially in the water Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Sapelo Island. A celebration of Gullah Geechee descendants of Black slaves turned tragic when a ferry gangway collapsed Saturday afternoon. (Adam Van Brimmer / AJC)

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

The gangway is partially in the water Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Sapelo Island. A celebration of Gullah Geechee descendants of Black slaves turned tragic when a ferry gangway collapsed Saturday afternoon. (Adam Van Brimmer / AJC)
By
41 minutes ago

The seven victims who died in the Saturday gangway collapse at Sapelo Island have been identified, including two people from Atlanta.

The deaths happened during the annual Sapelo Cultural Day celebration at the Marsh Landing Dock at approximately 4:30 p.m. About 40 people were on the gangway when it had a “catastrophic failure” and buckled in the center, according to officials.

Roughly 20 people fell into the water.

Seven people died. They include Atlantans William Johnson, Jr., 73, and Queen Welch, 76. Charles L. Houston, 77, of Darien was also among the dead, as well as Jacqueline Crews Carter, 75; Cynthia Gibbs, 74; Carlotta McIntosh, 92; and Isaiah Thomas, 79, all from Jacksonville.

The celebration was to honor the island’s Gullah Geechee community. The Gullah Geechee are descendants of Black slaves.

— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

