A.M. ATL: The Falcons get their quarterback

Plus: It’s primary day. Go vote!
By
57 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! We’re looking at the high 30s right now, but temperatures should approach 70 degrees later on.

Today is presidential primary day here in Georgia. We’ll also discuss the latest on child tragedies in Gwinnett and Athens, a pair of powerful new Porsches and Monica Pearson’s latest gig.

But first: a look at the Falcons’ bold move to bring a new quarterback to town.

***

YOU LIKE THAT?

New Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins throws during the first half of a 2022 game against the Detroit Lions.

Credit: Duane Burleson/AP



Credit: Duane Burleson/AP

The Falcons agreed to terms with the top free agent on the market: quarterback Kirk Cousins. Is he a superstar? Nope. But he’s a veteran, pretty darn good — and, if healthy, would mark a dramatic improvement over last season’s Desmond Ridder-Taylor Heinicke interception spectacular.

Here’s the latest, with a hat-tip to the AJC’s inimitable Falcons beat reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter.

The contract: Per Cousins’ agent, the deal is for four years and $180 million. Of that, $100 million is guaranteed. There’s wiggle room for the Falcons to cut bait after two seasons if need be.

The pros: Cousins is a 12-year NFL veteran. He spent the last six seasons in Minnesota, where he was a three-time Pro Bowler and led the Vikings to two playoff appearances. His 18 touchdown passes were tied for most in the NFL when he tore his Achilles midway through last season.

The cons: Cousins will turn 36 years old before the season starts, and he’s still recovering from that Achilles injury. He’s just 1-3 all-time in playoff games.

The Atlanta connection: Cousins’ wife, Julie, was born and raised in Alpharetta and attended the University of Georgia.

What’s next: The signing becomes official Wednesday afternoon, at which time we’ll have a better idea of the contract structure and how active the Falcons can be in pursuing other free agents. But bringing in Cousins certainly suggests the team wants to field a playoff-worthy squad in 2024.

The Falcons could still take a quarterback-of-the-future in next month’s NFL Draft, though it’s now unlikely they’ll do so with their first-round pick.

***

PRIMARY DAY

Former President Donald Trump seems certain to face President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential general election after Super Tuesday primary results.

Credit: Associated Press



Credit: Associated Press

Today’s the day Georgians can help Joe Biden and Donald Trump secure the presidential nominations of their respective parties. The candidates also hope to get a better sense of their support in what will be a general election swing state.

  • Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the state.
  • Check out mvp.sos.ga.gov for precinct information.
  • Anyone can vote in either party’s primary.
  • And don’t freak out: Georgia’s ballots list a whole bunch of candidates, including folks who have dropped out. That’s because they set the ballot awhile back.

Stay tuned to AJC.com for updates throughout the day.

***

CHILD TRAGEDIES

Family members identified 4-year-old Abigail “Abby” Joy Hernandez as the girl who died after a driver hit her in a Mall of Georgia parking lot over the weekend. “Unimaginable is the only word I have to describe this,” her aunt said.

In Athens, Cedar Shoals High School bolstered security as authorities search for two former students accused in a 3-year-old boy’s shooting death.

***

IMMIGRATION LAW

In the wake of nursing student Laken Riley’s death, the Georgia state House passed legislation allowing police to arrest anyone suspected of being in the country illegally and detain them for deportation. Latino advocates say it would lead to racial profiling and potentially dangerous repercussions for residents.

***

VROOM VROOM

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach package.

Credit: Courtesy photo



Credit: Courtesy photo

At its North American headquarters in Atlanta, Porsche unveiled new models of two electric vehicles that can produce more than 1,000 horsepower. That’s a lot.

***

NATION AND WORLD

An aid ship carrying 200 tons of food gathered by World Food Kitchen, the charity of celebrity chef José Andrés, set sail for the Gaza coastline and is expected to arrive in two or three days.

» Israeli military says about 100 projectiles fired from Lebanon

***

After months of delays, the Education Department started sending the federal data that colleges and universities need to put together financial aid offers for incoming students.

***

MORE SPORTS

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King attempts a pass during the Yellow Jackets' first day of spring football practice.

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC



Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Quarterback Haynes King and the rest of the Georgia Tech football team kicked off spring practice Monday. “The expectation we have as coaches and that I have as the head coach, we’re not close to being there yet,” second-year coach Brent Key said. Check out more photos here.

***

ICON IN GREEN

The AJC’s own Monica Pearson will serve as grand marshal of Atlanta’s 140th St. Patrick’s Day parade. The parade kicks off at noon Saturday at the intersection of Peachtree and 15th streets.

» Catch up on “The Monica Pearson Show”

***

GOOD EATS

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» DeKalb high school graduations moving indoors

» RICO defendant’s motion asks for halt to training center construction

» Al Pacino explains that odd Oscars announcement

» Atlanta manufacturer fined for employees’ cancer-chemical exposure

» Health care fraud trial set for John Oxendine

***

ON THIS DATE

March 12, 1929

A pretty wild front-page photo showed Georgia Tech running back “Stumpy” Thomason watching as a (relatively small) “Rocky mountain bear” guzzled a soft drink. Thomason apparently deemed it wise to get in shape by engaging in “training bouts” with the 9-month-old bear.

Thankfully, he emerged unmaimed. He played pro football for seven years after leaving Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal front page March 12, 1929.

Credit: File photo



Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Atlanta fire crews worked the scene of a fire that gutted a MARTA bus in southwest Atlanta on Monday morning.

Credit: John Spink/AJC



Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured the remnants of a MARTA bus that caught fire in southwest Atlanta. No passengers were on board.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go, a quick reminder: Please don’t get health advice from TikTok. Experts say that “mystery illness” everyone’s talking about over there is ... you know, the flu or something.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.

