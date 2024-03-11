BreakingNews
UPDATE | Family ID’s child hit, killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot
Crime & Public Safety

RICO defendant’s motion asks for halt to construction of training center

The ongoing construction could result in evidence destruction, the motion says
Jamie Marsicano dances into Fulton County Courthouse to be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Marsicano is one of 61 defendants named in Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s RICO indictment against Atlanta Public Safety Center protestors. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Jamie Marsicano dances into Fulton County Courthouse to be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Marsicano is one of 61 defendants named in Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s RICO indictment against Atlanta Public Safety Center protestors. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

A motion filed Friday in Fulton County Superior Court asks for the ongoing construction of Atlanta’s public safety training center to be halted.

Filed on behalf of James Mariscano, who was arrested along many of his co-defendants after a music festival turned violent near the construction site on March 5, 2023, the motion says ongoing construction could destroy “potentially exculpatory evidence.” Defense attorneys also want to inspect the site, according to the motion.

The facility is expected to completed by the end of the year.

March 6, 2023 Atlanta: Atlanta police and construction personnel were on the construction site of the police training center Monday morning, March 6, 2023 in Atlanta examining equipment set on fire and destroyed by violent protests the day before. Meanwhile, an activist group called “Stop Cop City” said it was officers who started the violence by raiding a nearby music festival, a news release from the group states. Some of the violence at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site, located near Bouldercrest Road and Key Road in DeKalb County, was captured on surveillance cameras and released by Atlanta police. Several pieces of construction equipment were set on fire, Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a news conference. Other police agencies stepped in to assist the city’s officers.(John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

The motion argues that the construction site is heavily guarded by law enforcement, which makes it “impossible” for defense attorneys to visit the forest or the alleged crime scene and conduct their own investigation.

ExploreMore than 60 Atlanta training center activists named in RICO Indictment

Mariscano’s attorney, Xavier Torres de Janon, wrote in the motion that the state has provided maps, surveillance footage and photographs of the area, but that is “insufficient” for the needs of the defense, which requires a physical evaluation of the site.

According to the motion, defense attorneys asked the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, to schedule a site visit back in January.

Explore23 arrested at Atlanta training center site

The motion states that lead prosecutor John Fowler scheduled a site visit for March 7, 2024, but the visit was canceled early last week. In the motion, Torres de Janon argues that a March visit to the site is “ideal and unique” because it provides the most similar conditions to the ones on the day the arrests occurred on March 5, 2023.

“A later site visit would not allow Defendants to evaluate comparable site conditions, which are essential in a case where the State has placed muddy and wet clothing at issue,” the motion reads.

John Fowler, Deputy Attorney General of the Prosecution Division speaks as Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr looks on during press conference to discuss the recent indictment of 61 defendants in Fulton County at the Georgia Department of Public Safety Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2023 (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

icon to expand image

The motion asks Judge Kimberly Adams to halt construction until defense attorneys have a chance to inspect the site, order the AG’s office to schedule a time for a site visit and a continuance of deadlines set by Adams in the case. No hearing has been scheduled.

During the November arraignment hearing, Adams ordered all motions to be file by March 15, 2024, with final pleas expected to take place by the end of June. Adams told defendants that she won’t accept any negotiated pleas after June 30, 2024.

Adams also ordered all evidence to be turned over to defense counsel by Dec. 31, 2023. A separate motion filed by Torres de Janon last month argues that the AG’s office has continued to provide discovery past the deadline and asked for all the discovery provided after Dec. 31 to be excluded.

Fowler told Adams in November that the state had about 5 terabytes of discovery data for the case

ExploreTraining center activists arraigned, as others protest outside courthouse

The indictment was filed in Fulton County by the AG’s office in August. It charges 61 defendants with violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act, while some also face additional charges of domestic terrorism, arson and money laundering. Most are not from Georgia.

Defendant Ayla King was set to be the first defendant to go to trial in January, after filing a speedy trial demand. But that trial was delayed after King’s attorney announced his intention to appeal a ruling denying a motion to dismiss the case on grounds that the defendant’s speedy trial demand was not met.

Attempts to halt the construction of the facility have been unsuccessful, with a federal court denying the latest effort in January. There is ongoing efforts to prevent the construction through a referendum petition but it’s currently in a holding pattern until the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issues a ruling.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields7h ago

UPDATE
Family ID’s child hit, killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot
11m ago

Credit: Michelle Baruchman

Trans pastor to Georgia Legislature: ‘Love your neighbors as you love yourselves’
49m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia tax collections off in February as revenue slump continues
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia tax collections off in February as revenue slump continues
3h ago

Credit: AP

Medicare providing emergency funds for hospitals crippled by cyberattack
1h ago
The Latest

UPDATE
Family ID’s child hit, killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot
11m ago
UPDATE
1 arrested, 1 at large after Atlanta officer hurt in hit-and-run crash
19m ago
Fire guts MARTA bus; investigators search for cause
5h ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps