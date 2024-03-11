Ronald Acuña getting closer to return for Braves

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The reigning National League MVP is getting closer to rejoining the Braves lineup with opening day just over two weeks away.

Outfielder Ronald Acuña has been sidelined since completing a game Feb. 29 due to irritation in the right meniscus. Acuña is expected to be ready for opening day, but there hasn’t been a timetable for when he’ll return to Grapefruit League play.

Acuña has been taking live batting practice, including on Monday, and his knee is feeling healthy. It’s just a matter of when the Braves’ medical staff clears him to return to games.

“He’s progressing, doing everything they want him to do,” manager Brian Snitker said. “When (trainer) George (Poulis) tells me, I’ll put him in there (the lineup). They’ll tell me when Ronald (is ready). They have it mapped out and everything. Whenever George gives me the OK, I’ll put him in that top spot again and let him go.”

The Braves open the regular season March 28 in Philadelphia. Acuña is trying to become the first back-to-back MVP since fellow Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera in 2012-13. The Cardinals’ Albert Pujols was the last NL player to achieve such (2008-19).

