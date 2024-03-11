Ronald Acuña getting closer to return for Braves

BreakingNews
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a double during the third inning of Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. This season, the Braves and stars like Acuna will try to finish the job after a disappointing early exit in last year's playoffs. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
48 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The reigning National League MVP is getting closer to rejoining the Braves lineup with opening day just over two weeks away.

Outfielder Ronald Acuña has been sidelined since completing a game Feb. 29 due to irritation in the right meniscus. Acuña is expected to be ready for opening day, but there hasn’t been a timetable for when he’ll return to Grapefruit League play.

Acuña has been taking live batting practice, including on Monday, and his knee is feeling healthy. It’s just a matter of when the Braves’ medical staff clears him to return to games.

“He’s progressing, doing everything they want him to do,” manager Brian Snitker said. “When (trainer) George (Poulis) tells me, I’ll put him in there (the lineup). They’ll tell me when Ronald (is ready). They have it mapped out and everything. Whenever George gives me the OK, I’ll put him in that top spot again and let him go.”

The Braves open the regular season March 28 in Philadelphia. Acuña is trying to become the first back-to-back MVP since fellow Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera in 2012-13. The Cardinals’ Albert Pujols was the last NL player to achieve such (2008-19).

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

