BreakingNews
UPDATE | Family ID’s child hit, killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks’ Saddiq Bey out for season with torn ACL

Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) is getting help from doctors and teammates after injuring his leg during the second half of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at State Farm Arena on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) is getting help from doctors and teammates after injuring his leg during the second half of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at State Farm Arena on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
16 minutes ago

Hawks forward Saddiq Bey exited the team’s game against the Pelicans on Sunday with an injury just two minutes into the fourth quarter. However, Bey and the Hawks would have to wait until Monday to learn that his season would be over.

After going through all of the proper protocols and evaluations, doctors diagnosed Bey with a torn left ACL.

With 10:41 to play, Bey got out on the fast break and looked to score. But Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III ran with him and as Bey planted his foot to create separation, it turned and he spun out of bounds. When he fell, Bey immediately curled his legs up and slammed the ground before grabbing his leg.

Bey, who has taken pride in his availability, tried to stay in and limped around trying to shake it off, all while Hawks staff tried to advise him they needed to take a look. After a breather on the bench, Bey limped over to the free-throw line, split the shots and walked to the Hawks locker room on his own.

In his four seasons in the league, Bey has missed just eight regular-season games that are available. His rookie year, he missed just two games in the NBA’s shortened season, playing 70 of the 72 games due to “DNP-Coach’s Decision.” He missed four games with the Pistons last season with an ankle injury then another as he waited for last season’s trade to clear.

Bey’s injury comes as he’s set to enter restricted free agency at the end of the season. He averaged 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The Hawks have already dealt with depth issues among forwards with Jalen Johnson day-to-day with a left ankle sprain and De’Andre Hunter on a minutes restriction. Rookie Mouhamed Gueye recently returned to playing after spending most of the season rehabbing a right low back stress fracture. Rookie two-way forward Seth Lundy, who has spent much of the season in the G League, has been dealing with a back injury. Sophomore small forward AJ Griffin missed two weeks earlier this season due to personal reasons and only recently returned to consistently play but with the Skyhawks.

In addition to that, the Hawks have not had back center Onyeka Okongwu for the last nine games due to a left big toe sprain.

The Hawks are set to embark on a 10-day five-game West Coast road trip that includes stops in Portland, Utah, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields7h ago

UPDATE
Family ID’s child hit, killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot
15m ago

Credit: Michelle Baruchman

Trans pastor to Georgia Legislature: ‘Love your neighbors as you love yourselves’
53m ago

RICO defendant’s motion asks for halt to construction of training center
1h ago

RICO defendant’s motion asks for halt to construction of training center
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia tax collections off in February as revenue slump continues
3h ago
The Latest

Hawks run cold, fall to Pelicans
15h ago
Hawks forward Saddiq Bey leaves Sunday’s game vs. Pelicans
17h ago
Dejounte Murray scores 41 as Hawks earn third straight win
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps