Falcons agree in principle to four-year deal with veteran QB Kirk Cousins
Georgia’s presidential primary is Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

All voters can participate in either the Republican or Democratic primaries
Gwinnett County voters cast their ballots on Feb. 19, the first day of early voting in the Georgia presidential primary to determine the Democratic and Republican nominees. The primary is Tuesday. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

By
15 minutes ago

Finally, Georgia votes for president on Tuesday, one of four states with primary elections that could lock up the nominations for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Even with the outcome virtually decided, there are a combined 14 candidates on Republican and Democratic ballots. Election day will show how much support the front-runners receive and where Georgia stands heading into the general election campaign.

Both Trump and Biden campaigned in Georgia this weekend, rallying their supporters heading into the big day.

What’s at stake?

Georgia’s presidential primary will award delegates who will choose the Democratic and Republican nominees for president at party conventions this summer.

In the four states with primaries Tuesday — Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington — there are a combined 161 delegates at stake.

Trump could become the presumptive Republican nominee if he wins enough delegates. He is currently 140 delegates short of the number needed to secure the nomination, according to The Associated Press.

Biden needs 102 more delegates to become the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Georgia’s election results award 108 Democratic delegates and 59 Republican delegates.

Who’s on the ballot?

A total of 14 candidates are in the running in Georgia, including many candidates who have already suspended their campaigns.

Voters who choose a Republican ballot will be able to pick from 11 candidates, including Trump, former Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Three candidates are on the Democratic ballot: Biden, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

The Republican and Democratic parties chose whose names would appear on the ballot in November, before any state’s primary.

The Georgia Republican Party kept a large field on the ballot despite pushback from the secretary of state’s office, which warned that including candidates who have suspended their campaigns could lead to voter confusion.

All registered voters can vote in either party’s primary, according to Georgia law.

Will turnout be low?

About 440,000 people have already cast their ballots during three weeks of early voting or through absentee-by-mail voting.

The crowded Republican race has drawn more interest among candidates seeking to challenge Biden in November. About 284,000 voters have chosen Republican ballots, compared with over 155,000 Democratic ballots cast.

Election officials expect most voters to show up Tuesday. In the 2016 presidential primary, 1.6 million voters participated on election day, and 800,000 turned out on election day in 2020.

Overall turnout reached 2 million in each of the past two Georgia presidential primaries.

Voting locations will be open across Georgia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters can find their precincts through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

About the Author

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

