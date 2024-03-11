Separate crashes claim 4 lives, including child in Gwinnett County

Officials said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. No other details have been released about what led to the crash.

Just a few minutes earlier, three people were killed and three others were injured in a crash at Peachtree Corners Circle and Elmside Village Lane near the Overlook area, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the three people dead at the scene, according to authorities. Their names have not been released.

The three survivors were taken to different hospitals, with one of them being critically injured, police said.

Officials have not shared information about the cause of the crash.

Any witnesses to the crashes are asked to call or email GCPD Investigators with any helpful information at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or 678.442.5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.