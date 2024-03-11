Separate crashes claim 4 lives, including child in Gwinnett County

Four people, including a child, were killed in separate crashes just minutes apart in Gwinnett County on Sunday afternoon.
The child, whose name or age have not been released, was walking in the parking lot of the Mall of Georgia outside of the Dick’s Sporting Goods just after 4 p.m. when a vehicle hit the child and two others, Gwinnett police said.
The child was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital but did not survive. The two others who were injured were taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Officials said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. No other details have been released about what led to the crash.
Just a few minutes earlier, three people were killed and three others were injured in a crash at Peachtree Corners Circle and Elmside Village Lane near the Overlook area, police said.
When officers arrived, they found the three people dead at the scene, according to authorities. Their names have not been released.
The three survivors were taken to different hospitals, with one of them being critically injured, police said.
Officials have not shared information about the cause of the crash.
Any witnesses to the crashes are asked to call or email GCPD Investigators with any helpful information at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or 678.442.5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
About the Author
Credit: AP