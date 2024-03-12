Falcons agree to terms with former Georgia Bulldog Charlie Woerner

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Tight end Charlie Woerner, who played at Rabun County High School and the University of Georgia, has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the Falcons, according to his agent.
The signing can become official at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, when the league year officially begins.
Woener was drafted in the sixth round (190th) overall in 2020 by San Francisco. He played in 65 games and made seven starts for the 49ers, and also played in nine playoff games (starting one).
He is the nephew of College Football Hall of Fame defensive back Scott Woerner, who helped the Bulldogs win a national title in 1980 and was a third-round pick by the Falcons in 1981.
Charlie Woerner’s final season at Georgia was 2019 and he was part of a senior class that won 44 games, tied for most in school history at the time.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author