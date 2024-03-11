DeKalb high school graduations moving indoors with new venue for 2024

Commencement ceremonies for this year’s graduating class in the DeKalb County School District will be hosted at the Georgia State University Convocation Center.

In recent years, the district has hosted most of its ceremonies at the James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston — but parents and students said in surveys they would prefer an indoor venue.

“Our goal is to continue indoor graduation ceremonies,” said Superintendent Devon Horton at Monday’s school board meeting, when asked about future plans. He hopes the district will be able to decide on a venue for next year’s ceremonies before the school year begins in August.