Atlanta Falcons

Vote: What do you think of Falcons turning to Kirk Cousins at quarterback?

Kirk Cousins and new Vikings coach Kevin OConnell made an impression on each other when both were with Washington in 2017, which both hope translates to success on the field for the Vikings. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune/TNS)

Credit: Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Credit: Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Kirk Cousins and new Vikings coach Kevin OConnell made an impression on each other when both were with Washington in 2017, which both hope translates to success on the field for the Vikings. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune/TNS)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

It’s agreed upon.

The Falcons have turned to Kirk Cousins as their new quarterback. They agreed to four-year, $180 million deal on Monday with the veteran, according to his agent, to take over the team’s offense. The signing can be official on Wednesday.

They had options. There were several free-agent quarterbacks available. The Bears’ seemingly would need to trade Justin Fields as they own the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. The Falcons could have used their No. 8 overall draft pick to get a quarterback, although they would have needed to trade up for one considered a franchise player.

Now that it’s done, what do you think of the move for Cousins?

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

UPDATE
2 children hit, killed minutes apart in separate Gwinnett crashes1h ago

Georgia primary could set presidential rematch, but there’s more to it than that
27m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia’s presidential primary is Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.
1h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta manufacturer fined for employees’ cancer-chemical exposure
1h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta manufacturer fined for employees’ cancer-chemical exposure
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Porsche unveils record-setting models of its all-electric sport sedan
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Could Kyle Pitts profit from the Kirk Cousins deal?
1h ago
Falcons agree in principle to four-year deal with veteran QB Kirk Cousins
2h ago
The order for the Falcons’ 2024 NFL draft picks
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps