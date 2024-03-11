Vote: What do you think of Falcons turning to Kirk Cousins at quarterback?

It’s agreed upon.

The Falcons have turned to Kirk Cousins as their new quarterback. They agreed to four-year, $180 million deal on Monday with the veteran, according to his agent, to take over the team’s offense. The signing can be official on Wednesday.

They had options. There were several free-agent quarterbacks available. The Bears’ seemingly would need to trade Justin Fields as they own the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. The Falcons could have used their No. 8 overall draft pick to get a quarterback, although they would have needed to trade up for one considered a franchise player.