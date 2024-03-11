BreakingNews
UPDATE | Fire guts MARTA bus; investigators search for cause
Atlanta firefighters battle a massive blaze that gutted a MARTA bus on Monday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta fire crews are at the scene of a fire that gutted a MARTA bus in southwest Atlanta on Monday morning.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what sparked the fire, but it was reported around 6:45 a.m. along County Line Road at Campbellton Road, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. MARTA officials confirmed it was a natural gas bus.

Atlanta fire crews extinguish a massive blaze that gutted a MARTA bus on Monday morning.

Officials said the bus driver was finishing a route with no passengers aboard when flames started coming from the left rear inside tire. It spread to the rear of the bus and quickly engulfed the rest of it before it was extinguished, leaving behind only its charred framework.

Fire investigators were still at the scene at 8 a.m. inspecting what was left of the bus.

Atlanta investigators inspect what's left of a MARTA bus after it was destroyed by a fire on Monday morning.

No other details have been released by officials.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

