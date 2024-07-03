A.M. ATL: Preparing to party on Peachtree

Morning, y’all! Expect high temperatures to hover around 90, with a chance of isolated storms.

New from overnight: Cobb County police are investigating the death of a child left in a car “for an extended period of time.”

Otherwise, today’s newsletter offers new presidential polling, plus the latest on another big ol’ wastewater spill in a local lake and two Civil War soldiers getting the Medal of Honor for a North Georgia train caper.

We won’t have a newsletter on tomorrow’s holiday — so let’s get ahead and get you ready for the ATL’s favorite foot race, too.

***

READY TO RACE?

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

Ahh, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. The annual rite of passage in which tens of thousands of people celebrate America by wearing weird get-ups and trekking 6.2 miles from Buckhead to Midtown.

Or by ... you know ... just sorta gallivanting around pounding early morning beers?

Whatever your fancy, it all returns tomorrow. So let’s get ya prepped.

Something new: The AJC won’t just have live updates of the race this year — we’ll have an exclusive livestream. That’s like a TV show, but on the internet.

Starting at 6 a.m., head on over to AJC.com or your AJC News app for on-site coverage from our superstars such as Monica Pearson, Greg Bluestein, Najja Parker and Sarah Spencer (who trained for the race over 10 weeks — and filmed it for our enjoyment.)

Also part of the team: veteran broadcasters Mara Davis, Lewis Johnson and Jennifer Gray, plus athletes Amanda McGrory and Carrie Tollefson.

Good things to know: If you didn’t get your race bib shipped, today’s the last day to pick it up down at the Georgia World Congress Center. The expo is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A family member or friend can pick it up, but they’ll need a copy of your ID and your check-in pass.

Taking MARTA? Stop at the Lenox or Buckhead stations. Trains start running at 4 a.m.

Stop at the Lenox or Buckhead stations. Trains start running at 4 a.m. Taking a rideshare or getting dropped off? Find designated areas at Lenox Road/Ga. 400 North, East Paces Ferry/Roxboro roads, and Peachtree Street/Narmore Drive.

If you’re not racing, we’ve got tips for where to hang out and enjoy the ambience — and how to avoid road closures, too.

Credit: Matt Sabath Credit: Matt Sabath

The shirt: As a reminder, you won’t see this year’s official T-shirt until you cross the finish line. But here are the choices y’all voted on.

I know nothing about the results. But if it were up to me? ”Peach Up, A-Town Down” in a runaway.

The forecast: As of this second, we’re looking at temperatures in the mid-70s for the early starters and the upper 80s by 11 a.m. Check out these tips for surviving the heat and humidity.

That about covers the basics — but make sure to check out our collection of stories with local officials and everyday folks explaining what the Peachtree means to them.

And, of course, some more generic Fourth of July guidance:

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

BATTING FOR BIDEN

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

As the fallout from President Joe Biden’s poor debate performance continues, several Georgia Democrats are playing key roles in trying to assuage the fears of donors and voters.

A different perspective: Columnist Bill Torpy touched base with a 100-year-old Georgia veteran who met the president in Normandy last month. His take: “I don’t think [Biden] knew what he was doing.”

***

MEANWHILE, IN NEW YORK...

» The judge in Donald Trump’s hush money case delayed his sentencing until September, pending a decision on the relevance of the Supreme Court’s recent immunity ruling.

» Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani got disbarred for repeatedly lying about Trump’s 2020 election loss.

***

WHICH BRINGS US TO...

A new (but pre-debate) AJC poll of Georgia voters. Among other things, we asked folks about the issue that will “have the biggest influence” on their vote for president.

“Preserving democracy” was among the top answers — but not the top answer.

***

SEWAGE CENTRAL

Cobb County dumped another 7 million gallons of disinfected-but-not-up-to-environmental-standards wastewater into Allatoona Lake. They’re not entirely sure what caused it and other recent spills. So ... great job all around!

***

YOUNG LIVES LOST

» Condolences continue pouring in for the Milton family killed in a weekend plane crash following a youth baseball tournament in New York. Watch video of young J.R. Van Epps’ grand slam here.

» Officials identified the two 13-year-old boys killed in a northwest Atlanta shooting as Lamon Freeman and Jakody Davis. Reward for information: $10,000.

***

THE GREAT LOCOMOTIVE CHASE

Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Defense Department Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Defense Department

Way back in 1862, enterprising Union soldiers crept into North Georgia, stole a train and headed back north, tearing up tracks and telegraph wires along the way. Confederates ultimately caught up, capturing and hanging many of those fighting for the United States.

Later today, President Biden will award posthumous Medals of Honor to two of those killed: Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson. More cool photos and sketches inside the story!

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

» The Braves’ Reynaldo López pitched well again but the bats couldn’t find the big hit in a 5-3 loss to the Giants.

» Bad news: The Atlanta Dream lost 85-77 to the Chicago Sky. Good news: Guard Allisha Gray is headed to the WNBA All-Star game.

» A rebounding Atlanta United squad takes on New England on the road tonight (7:45 p.m. on Apple TV and FS1).

***

A RARE BREED

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The AJC’s Rodney Ho takes a fun look at the many faceted (and always eventful) career of Steak Shapiro: bombastic sports talk host, enthusiastic food enjoyer and serial entrepreneur.

“I have to keep reinventing myself,” Shapiro said.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Georgia Jan. 6 defendant released from prison early

» YSL judge releases transcript of secret meeting

» Johnny Hollman’s family meets with DA, hopes charges will be brought

» Atlanta introduces ‘blight tax’ ordinance

» Still in staffing crisis, Cobb County 2025 budget plays catch-up

***

ON THIS DATE

July 3, 1999

A health scare sent Belgian Coca-Cola drinkers reporting stomach cramps, headaches and heart palpitations. The Atlanta-based soda giant pulled millions of cans and bottles from circulation.

But scientists ultimately determined the whole thing was ... in their heads.

“In vulgar terms, this is called mass hysteria,” one toxicologist told the AJC. “But we do not want to use that term because it’s incorrect in psychiatric terms, and it doesn’t do anybody any good to be called an hysteric.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

AJC photographer Steve Schaefer captured Jima Parkis (right, in an American flag suit) hugging friend James Watson, who joined other new citizens at a recent naturalization ceremony in Gwinnett County.

***

ONE MORE THING

Have a safe and happy Fourth. Don’t drink and drive a car or a boat. And not to be a downer — but perhaps heed columnist Nedra Rhone’s call to contain the fireworks to a single night?

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.