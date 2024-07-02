Rudy Giuliani barred from practicing law in New York

The disbarment, which takes effect immediately, is the latest setback for Giuliani, who was once dubbed “America’s mayor” for his leadership in New York City after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Giuliani has been charged in Georgia and Arizona for his efforts to subvert the 2020 election results. And he filed for bankruptcy after a court ruled last year that he must pay $148 million to two former Fulton County election workers who say he defamed them.

Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss said false claims made about them by Giuliani after Trump’s defeat in Georgia led them to fear for their safety.

Representatives of the two declined to comment on Tuesday.

Ted Goodman, spokesperson for Giuliani, said they will appeal and called the decision “objectively flawed.”

“Members of the legal community who respect the rule of law in this country should immediately come forward and speak out against this politically and ideologically corrupted decision,” Goodman said in a statement.

Giuliani’s law license had already been suspended in the state for false statements about the election. According to Tuesday’s ruling, the disbarment means his name “stricken from the roll of attorneys and counselors-at-law in the State of New York.”