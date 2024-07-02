Group threatens to sue Atlanta for sewage polluting Chattahoochee River

The city has grappled for decades with sewer problems and is under a pair of federal consent decrees to improve its wastewater system, and now faces the possibility of having to spend billions in needed water system upgrades.

In its letter, attorneys for the SELC detail a litany of potentially dangerous discharges from Atlanta’s wastewater facilities which have entered the river nearly every month since January 2023. All three of Atlanta’s sewage treatment plants — South River and Utoy Creek, plus the city’s largest facility, the R.M. Clayton Water Reclamation Center — are implicated.

Atlanta’s state-issued permits set limits on the concentrations of certain pollutants the city is allowed to send into the river from its three wastewater facilities combined. For other water quality metrics, each individual plant has its own restrictions.

The notice filed on behalf of the riverkeeper says the city has breached its combined wastewater limits 56 times over the last 17 months by releasing higher-than-allowed levels of ammonia, phosphorus and more.

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

The R.M. Clayton plant, which is allowed to send as much as 100 million gallons of treated wastewater into the river every day, has tallied another 69 effluent violations between July 2023 and May 2024, the group’s notice says. Those include discharges of high levels of fecal bacteria E. coli and other matter that can threaten human health and the environment.

The notice says each breach of the permits is a separate violation of the federal Clean Water Act.

The city has acknowledged the problems at R.M. Clayton and submitted plans recently to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) to fix them. But the city’s sewage problems appear have continued.

As recently as June 6, the riverkeeper says its staff measured high E. coli concentrations coming from the R.M. Clayton outfall near Atlanta Road, south of Vinings. The group has recommended that people limit contact with the Chattahoochee along a 70-mile stretch between R.M. Clayton and West Point Lake, near LaGrange.

“We have serious concerns about the high levels of organic material and nutrients entering the river from the plant’s discharge, which violate the plant’s permit,” Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s executive director, said in a statement.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The potential lawsuit is the latest in a string of concerning incidents tied to Atlanta’s water and sewage infrastructure.

In March, the city was cited by EPD for dozens of violations stemming from R.M. Clayton. No fines have been proposed for those violations, but the city was fined $163,000 in May by EPD for a separate set of 106 raw sewage spills that have occurred over the last two years.

Then, in late May and early June, a series of water main breaks left large portions of the city without drinking water for days, costing businesses and residents millions of dollars.

A Department of Watershed Management spokeswoman declined to comment on the letter threatening a lawsuit, citing the potential litigation. A representative from Mayor Dickens’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.