Runners arrive at the 2023 Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is around the corner. And that means it’s time for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix. And while it is an opportunity for runners to pick up their race numbers, the expo has a lot more to offer.

Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about this year’s event.

What is it?

The expo is a free, two-day event that allows runners to pick up their race numbers ahead of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. It’s also an opportunity for competitors to meet, mingle, visit dozens of booths and participate in fun activities.

Where is it?

The Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo takes place Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Hall C4 of the Georgia World Congress Center, located at 362 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd.

While the event itself is free, parking will cost $10 per day if pre-purchased online or $20 per day if purchased on site.

How do I pick up my race number?

In order to pick up your race number, you will need a form of identification, such as a driver’s license or student ID, and a copy of your race number confirmation. You will need a check-in pass, which can be found in your confirmation email.

What else can I do besides picking up my race number?

This year, dozens of exhibitors will be attending the expo, each featuring unique offerings, apparel and activities for AJC Peachtree Road Race competitors, among them, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Coke, SweetWater Brewing Company, adidas and the Atlanta Braves.

There will also be several live info sessions for racers.

What else should I know?

Here are a few tips to make sure your visit is a smooth one:

  • A third party can pick up your race number, but they will need to bring a copy of your ID and check-in pass.
  • Use 275 Northside Drive as the address when using a GPS or booking a ride service, rather than the Georgia World Congress Center’s official address on Andrew Young Blvd.
  • If you are taking MARTA, the Atlanta Track Club suggests walking to Hall C from the Vine City station, rather than the Dome-GWCC-Philips Arena-CNN station. A roundtrip MARTA ticket will set you back $5.
