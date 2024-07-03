Braves cannot come up with big hit in series-opening loss to Giants

1. In the afternoon, Jesse Chavez’s teammates wore customized shirts calling for him to be an All-Star. The shirts were creative: They featured a cartoon drawing of Chavez’s face and had “Chavez ‘24″ at the top – those words surrounded by small stars above and below them as if Chavez were running for president and not to be in Arlington as an All-Star.

Late in the game, Chavez allowed an inherited runner to score and then one run on a home run. He is not perfect – who is? – and surrendered his second earned run since the start of play on May 16.

Far too often, the Braves have needed Chavez and their other pitchers to have herculean efforts. Their offense hasn’t often held up its end.

Down two runs in the eighth inning, the Braves scored when Ozzie Albies grounded a single through the middle. In the top of the ninth, the Giants pushed their lead back to two runs with a homer.

The Braves went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Their opportunities came before this.

They had a great one in the eighth, when they followed Albies’ run-scoring single with Marcell Ozuna’s strikeout and Matt Olson’s groundout. They had a terrific one in the fifth, when they put the first two men on base before Jarred Kelenic eventually stuck out and Albies flied out to left field.

“We were in position to score, we just couldn’t get the big hit,” Snitker said.

2. Entering Tuesday, the Braves were batting .253 with runners in scoring position, which ranked 18th in MLB. Their .726 OPS in these spots was 20th.

And on Tuesday, they went 1-for-6 with men in scoring position. They left four men on base.

This season, the clutch hit isn’t coming as easily for Atlanta.

“No doubt,” Austin Riley said. “Each night, it just seems like, when we’re in those situations, we’re right there. And just can’t get that big hit to build that momentum and keep going, for whatever reason. We just gotta continue to push forward and work every day.”

3. By now, you know the story: Reynaldo López had not started in years when the Braves signed him. He was a reliever. Even he didn’t see himself as a starter.

On Tuesday, he allowed two runs over 4 1/3 innings. Through 15 starts, López leads all qualified starters with a 1.83 ERA.

How good is this? Well, you should know that the next-best mark is a 2.27 ERA from Philadelphia’s Ranger Suúarez. López hasn’t pitched as many innings as many other qualified starters, but this was by design.

To help him be successful in his transition back to starting, the Braves have given him extra rest. López has started eight games on at least six days of rest – the most such starts on that many rest days in the sport. The Braves have clearly prioritized him and left-hander Chris Sale.

“I’m feeling really good right now,” López said through interpreter Franco García. " think the way we structured the days off was really intelligent and I think it’s allowed us to make these adjustments, and it’s put us in a place where I am feeling really good as a starter at this moment right now. With all those days off leading into this point, it’s safe to say that I’m feeling really good.”

López has only started one game on regular rest this season.

4. López raised his arms in the air – his glove in one hand, his cap in the other. Flashing a large smile, he tipped his cap toward Kelenic, who had just made a wonderful play to end the top of the third inning.

With two runners on base and two outs, Matt Chapman barreled a ball at 107.5 mph toward the right-center field gap. Kelenic, though, read it really well and got an outstanding break on the ball. He chased it down, extended and caught it, spinning as he lightly bumped into the wall.

“I thought it was a double for sure,” López said. “But then, when I saw him and the way that he was running, in my mind I was just thinking, ‘Catch it, catch it, catch it.’ And then he makes the play. For me, it was just so impressive. I just took my hat off in admiration.”

“I mean, it was a great swing,” Kelenic said. I feel bad because I know Chapman pretty well.

In Michael Harris II’s absence, Kelenic has further proven his defensive worth. He played an incredible left field before Harris suffered a hamstring strain, and now he’s ensuring Atlanta doesn’t lose much defense in center field.

Chapman actually barreled up two balls in his first two at-bats – but Kelenic caught both. In the second inning, Kelenic darted toward the left-center field gap to snag a ball that left Chapman’s bat at 111.4 mph.

5. In the second inning, Riley launched a home run. Then Sean Murphy blasted one as the Braves went back to back.

Atlanta came a foot away from going back to back to back as Adam Duvall smoked a double off the wall.

This sequence made it feel like the Braves might begin to roll. They led, 2-0, against a 22-year-old pitcher.

They scored only one more run the rest of the way.

In the fifth, López allowed back to back home runs that tied the game. The Giants took the lead in the sixth when a hard grounder went off Riley’s glove – an error – and a runner scored from third. In the eighth, Aaron Bummer allowed a one-out double and single to put runners on second and third for Chavez, who relieved him.

The Giants scored a fourth run on a sacrifice fly in that eighth inning.

The Braves didn’t have a comeback in them.

Stat to know

33 - Since 2019, Riley has 33 home runs in the month of July – tied with San Diego’s Manny Machado for the most in baseball over that span.

Quotable

“I think he’s just playing to his capabilities. I think this is what this young man’s capable of. It’s the kind of player he is. And I think he’s in a good spot here. I think he feels good about things. When guys do that, I think it’s conducive for them performing.” - Snitker on Kelenic

Up next

On Wednesday, Sale will face right-hander Jordan Hicks and the Giants. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m.